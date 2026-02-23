Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State falls out of top 60 in NCAA NET Rankings

Broncos down to No. 62 in NET Rankings
Bob Lundeberg|
Boise State's Javan Buchanan.
Boise State's Javan Buchanan. | Boise State Athletics

The Boise State men’s basketball team snapped a two-game Mountain West skid on Saturday against San Jose State. 

The Broncos (16-11, 8-8), who host Wyoming (15-12, 6-10) at 7 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday, are no longer an NCAA Tournament at-large candidate. 

As of Monday morning, Boise State is No. 62 in the NCAA NET Rankings. The Broncos entered last week at No. 60 and suffered a 19-point road loss to Utah State (23-4, 13-3) before bouncing back to defeat San Jose State (7-20, 2-14) at home, 84-69. 

Boise State holds a 2-6 record in Quad 1 games with a neutral-site victory over No. 25 Saint Mary’s (25-4) and a road upset of No. 43 New Mexico (21-6, 12-4). 

Utah State is the MWC leader in the NET Rankings at No. 24. The Aggies are 3-3 in Quad 1 games with a 7-0 mark against Quad 2. 

New Mexico is next in the NET among MWC teams at No. 43, followed by No. 44 San Diego State (18-8, 12-4), No. 62 Boise State, No. 66 Nevada (18-9, 10-6), No. 75 Grand Canyon (17-10, 10-6), No. 88 Colorado State (17-10, 8-8) and No. 97 Wyoming. 

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 24

Record: 23-4, 13-3   Q1: 3-3 Q2: 7-0 Q3: 8-1 Q4: 4-0

New Mexico 

NET Ranking: 43

Record: 21-6, 12-4   Q1: 2-4 Q2: 7-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 9-0

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 44

Record: 18-8, 12-4   Q1: 1-5 Q2: 5-2 Q3: 5-1 Q4: 6-0

Boise State

NET Ranking: 62

Record: 16-11, 8-8   Q1: 2-6 Q2: 4-3 Q3: 6-1 Q4: 3-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 66

Record: 18-9, 10-6   Q1: 1-5 Q2: 5-2 Q3: 9-0 Q4: 3-2

Grand Canyon 

NET Ranking: 75

Record: 17-10, 10-6   Q1: 3-4 Q2: 4-3 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 9-1

Colorado State 

NET Ranking: 88

Record: 17-10, 8-8   Q1: 1-5 Q2: 5-4 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 8-1

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 97

Record: 15-12, 6-10   Q1: 1-6 Q2: 0-6 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-0

UNLV

NET Ranking: 127

Record: 14-13, 9-7    Q1: 3-2 Q2: 3-5 Q3: 2-3 Q4: 5-3

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 133

Record: 12-15, 6-10   Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-5 Q3: 5-2 Q4: 6-2

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 252

Record: 7-20, 2-14    Q1: 0-6 Q2: 1-10 Q3: 0-4 Q4: 5-0

Air Force

NET Ranking: 350

Record: 3-24, 0-16   Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-8 Q4: 3-3

Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

