Boise State finishes two-game home stand with victory over Wyoming

The Boise State men’s basketball team wrapped up a two-game Mountain West home stand on Tuesday with a 72-62 victory over Wyoming.

Dylan Andrews had 20 to lead the Broncos (17-11, 9-8), who also defeated San Jose State last weekend at ExtraMile Arena. Drew Fielder (18 points, seven rebounds, two blocks) and Javan Buchanan (17 points, six rebounds) also had strong games for Boise State.

Damarion Dennis paced the Cowboys (15-13, 6-11) with 16 points and four rebounds.

Here are three takeaways from Boise State’s latest MWC victory.

Late flurry salvages Boise State’s first half

Coming off a massive road upset of Grand Canyon, Wyoming kept the positive momentum rolling in the first half at ExtraMile Arena.

Nasir Meyer knocked down a three-pointer to put the Cowboys up 16-10 midway through the opening half. A nifty Meyer finish in the paint extended the lead to 30-23.

The Broncos cranked up the defensive pressure and closed the half on a 9-0 run, taking a 32-30 lead on a Fielder banked-in three at the buzzer.

Boise State kept it rolling to open the second half as Andrew Meadow swished a triple followed by a Fielder conventional three-point play for a 45-35 lead.

The Cowboys rallied back with eight straight points, but Andrews hit back-to-back threes to end the run. The Broncos closed it out down the stretch for their ninth MWC win.

Broncos protect the rim

The Broncos entered Tuesday averaging 2.2 blocks per game, ranking ninth in the MWC and 335th nationally.

Out of nowhere, Boise State swatted shots left and right against the Cowboys. The Broncos blocked five shots in the first half—two by Dominic Parolin off the bench—and finished the game with seven.

Head coach Leon Rice has emphasized defense in recent weeks, and Boise State responded on Tuesday with one of its best rim protection games of the season.

Improving on-ball defense

Boise State has struggled to contain scoring guards all season, and Wyoming boasts two of the MWC’s better guards in Nasir Meyer and Leland Walker.

Meyer didn’t play against the Broncos in January due to injury, but Walker lit up Boise State for 30 points while the rest of the Cowboys combined for 35 points in the 81-65 loss.

With both guards available on Tuesday, Boise State did a much better job at limiting penetration.

Meyer (12 points) and Walker (eight points) were both held in check. Dennis—another guard—fared better, but the Broncos did an excellent job containing the Cowboys’ top two scorers.