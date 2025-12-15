Boise State inside top 40 of NET Rankings following Saint Mary’s victory
The Boise State men’s basketball team picked up a nice victory for its NCAA Tournament resume on Sunday against Saint Mary’s.
The Broncos (8-3) held on for dear life to secure a 68-67 win over the Gaels (9-2), the two-time defending outright West Coast Conference champions.
Following Sunday’s result, Boise State is up to No. 39 in the NCAA NET Rankings. Saint Mary’s is No. 23 in the NET Rankings.
The Broncos, who open Mountain West play on Saturday at NET No. 89 Nevada (8-3), also have a Quad 1 victory over No. 43 Butler. Boise State has a pair of Quad 1 defeats to N.C. State (NET No. 36) and USC (NET No. 37) along with a season-opening home loss to Division II Hawaii Pacific.
Utah State (9-1) is the top MWC team in the NET Rankings at No. 30, followed by Boise State, No. 54 Colorado State (9-2), No. 60 Wyoming (8-2) and No. 63 New Mexico (9-2). San Diego State (5-3), the preseason favorite to win the MWC, sits at No. 83 in the NET Rankings.
The MWC sent four teams to the NCAA Tournament last year: Colorado State, New Mexico, San Diego State and Utah State. The Rams and Lobos both advanced to the round of 32.
First-year MWC member Grand Canyon also made the NCAA Tournament last season as the champion of the WAC.
Boise State was among the first four left out of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 30
Record: 9-1 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 3-0 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 4-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 39
Record: 8-3 Q1: 2-2 Q2: 1-0 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 3-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 54
Record: 9-2 Q1: 0-0 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 0-0 Q4: 5-1
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 60
Record: 8-2 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 6-0
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 64
Record: 9-2 Q1: 1-1 Q2: 1-1 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 4-0
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 83
Record: 5-3 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 1-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 2-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 89
Record: 8-3 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 1-1 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 3-1
Grand Canyon
NET Ranking: 121
Record: 6-4 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 5-0
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 171
Record: 6-5 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 1-1 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 3-2
UNLV
NET Ranking: 205
Record: 4-6 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 2-0 Q3: 0-2 Q4: 2-3
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 249
Record: 5-6 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 0-0 Q3: 0-4 Q4: 4-0
Air Force
NET Ranking: 303
Record: 3-8 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 0-0 Q3: 0-5 Q4: 3-2
