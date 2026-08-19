Boise State lands former four-star guard Lamar Washington to fill major roster hole

The Boise State men’s basketball team finalized its roster for the upcoming season with a major transfer portal addition.

Former Georgia Tech shooting guard Lamar Washington recently committed to the Broncos and head coach Leon Rice, Washington told The Field of 68 on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Washington averaged 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for Georgia Tech last season. Washington has one year of eligibility remaining.

Washington will likely slide right into a starting role in place of prized Illinois transfer Ty Rodgers, who sustained a lower-body injury over the summer. Boise State announced in a statement that Rodgers underwent surgery and would be sidelined from all basketball-related activities for an indefinite period of time.

Rodgers started for Illinois’ 2023-24 team that made it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. He was a defensive stopper who averaged 6.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and two assists.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Rodgers missed the next two seasons due to injury and was Boise State’s top transfer portal addition last cycle. A former four-star prep recruit, Rodgers was rated a three-star portal prospect and the No. 233 overall player in the portal.

Washington's path to Boise State

Washington was a four-star football and basketball prospect during his time at Jefferson High School in Portland, Oregon. He was the Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior and transferred to Arizona Compass Prep for his senior season, averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Rated the No. 98 overall recruit in the 247Sports class of 2022 composite rankings, Washington initially signed with Texas Tech over numerous suitors, including Boise State, Colorado State, Oregon State and Washington State.

Washington appeared in 62 career games over two seasons with the Red Raiders before transferring to Pacific. He started 33 games during the 2024-25 season and averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals.

After one year at Pacific, Washington transferred to Georgia Tech and had a solid individual season in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets finished 11-20 overall (2-16 ACC) and fired head coach Damon Stoudamire—another Portland native—after the season.

What Washington brings to Boise State

Washington is rated a three-star transfer recruit and the No. 419 overall player in the portal by 247Sports.

While Washington should be an immediate contributor as a playmaker and defender, he is a career 28 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

The Broncos lost all five starters from last year’s team that went 20-12 overall (12-8 Mountain West) and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

What the lineup looks like now

Here is a way-too-early starting lineup for Boise State entering Year 1 of the new Pac-12:

Point guard: Damari Wheeler-Thomas, fifth-year senior (averaged 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc last season at North Dakota State)

Shooting guard: Lamar Washington, fifth-year senior

Wing: Pearson Carmichael, junior (7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 31 percent on three-pointers for Boise State)

Forward: Spencer Ahrens, sophomore (4.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 36 percent on three-pointers for Boise State)

Center: Dovydas Butka, fifth-year senior (13.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists for Campbell)