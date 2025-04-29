Boise State lands versatile class of 2025 forward
The Boise State men’s basketball team added a fourth player to its 2025 recruiting class in Bhan Buom, a three-star forward from Missouri’s Link Academy.
The Broncos announced the signing of Buom on Monday.
The 6-foot-8, 180-pound Buom is rated the No. 61 power forward recruit nationally for the class of 2025 by 247Sports. He is the No. 12 overall prospect in Missouri.
Buom chose the Broncos over offers from CSUN, Missouri State and Utah Valley.
A Nebraska native, Buom attended Nebraska’s Lincoln Southwest High School and Utah’s Wasatch Academy before transferring to Link Academy last summer.
Buom played alongside five-star center Chris Cenac Jr. (Houston signee), four-star guard Jerry Easter (USC), four-star A’mare Bynum (Ohio State) and others at Link Academy, one of the top programs in the country.
A three-level scorer who is also a strong presence on the defensive end, Buom is considered a development prospect. He is unlikely to push for playing time next season.
Buom is the fourth member of Boise State’s 2025 prep recruiting class, joining four-star forward Spencer Ahrens, shooting guard Noah Bendinger and point guard Nash Humphreys.
The 6-foot-9 Ahrens hails from Arizona’s Bella Vista Prep. He is the No. 118 overall prospect in the On3 class of 2025 rankings and is rated a four-star recruit by ESPN and On3.
A native of Ontario, Canada, Ahrens spent his junior year at Kansas power Sunrise Christian before transferring to Bella Vista for his final high school season. He signed with the Broncos over reported offers from Gonzaga, Illinois, San Francisco, Stanford, Washington and numerous others.
The 6-foot-4 Bendinger put up big numbers for Utah’s Corner Canyon as a senior, averaging 23.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 steals. Bendinger helped lead Corner Canyon to the Class 6A state semifinals.
The 6-foot Humphreys carried Rexburg, Idaho’s Madison High School to a 23-3 overall record and the consolation title at the Class 6A state tournament as a senior. Humpherys will serve a Latter-day Saints mission before joining the Broncos.
Bendinger and Humpherys both signed their national letters of intent in November. Ahrens signed earlier this month.
The Broncos also added a pair of transfers in point guard Dylan Andrews (UCLA) and forward Drew Fielder (Georgetown).
Boise State already has one verbal commitment for the class of 2026 in 6-foot-7 shooting guard Brady Hennig of Mount Si (Washington).
Hennig averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals during his junior season for Mount Si. The Wildcats reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals.