Boise State makes big jump in KenPom ahead of rematch with Grand Canyon
The Boise State men’s basketball team sat at No. 81 in the KenPom rankings following an overtime road loss to UNLV that dropped the Broncos to 1-5 in Mountain West play.
After reeling off four straight victories, Boise State (13-8, 5-5) has shot up to No. 54 in KenPom. The Broncos will attempt to keep their hot streak going on Friday at Grand Canyon (13-7, 6-3), which is ranked No. 75 in KenPom.
The Lopes won the first meeting between the teams at ExtraMile Arena, 75-58.
Boise State’s No. 42 strength of schedule leads the MWC. The Broncos have the No. 82 overall offense and the No. 46 defense in KenPom.
Utah State (17-3, 8-2) is the highest-ranked MWC team in KenPom at No. 30, followed by No. 42 New Mexico (17-4, 8-2), No. 43 San Diego State (15-5, 9-1), No. 54 Boise State, No. 63 Nevada (15-6, 7-3) and No. 75 Grand Canyon.
Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:
Utah State
Overall rating: 30
Overall record: 17-3
Net rating: +20.87
Offensive rating: 30
Defensive rating: 49
Strength of schedule: 95
New Mexico
Overall rating: 42
Overall record: 17-4
Net rating: +17.79
Offensive rating: 78
Defensive rating: 18
Strength of schedule: 93
San Diego State
Overall rating: 43
Overall record: 15-5
Net rating: +17.62
Offensive rating: 75
Defensive rating: 20
Strength of schedule: 64
Boise State
Overall rating: 54
Overall record: 13-8
Net rating: +14.06
Offensive rating: 82
Defensive rating: 46
Strength of schedule: 42
Nevada
Overall rating: 63
Overall record: 15-6
Net rating: +12.90
Offensive rating: 68
Defensive rating: 86
Strength of schedule: 71
Grand Canyon
Overall rating: 75
Overall record: 13-7
Net rating: +11.15
Offensive rating: 179
Defensive rating: 19
Strength of schedule: 92
Colorado State
Overall rating: 95
Overall record: 12-9
Net rating: +8.06
Offensive rating: 52
Defensive rating: 220
Strength of schedule: 85
Wyoming
Overall rating: 111
Overall record: 12-9
Net rating: +5.57
Offensive rating: 105
Defensive rating: 138
Strength of schedule: 127
UNLV
Overall rating: 134
Overall record: 10-10
Net rating: +2.,99
Offensive rating: 129
Defensive rating: 150
Strength of schedule: 86
Fresno State
Overall rating: 138
Overall record: 9-11
Net rating: +2.29
Offensive rating: 242
Defensive rating: 70
Strength of schedule: 105
San Jose State
Overall rating: 255
Overall record: 6-15
Net rating: -7.66
Offensive rating: 201
Defensive rating: 293
Strength of schedule: 68
Air Force
Overall rating: 346
Overall record: 3-17
Net rating: -18.73
Offensive rating: 359
Defensive rating: 274
Strength of schedule: 115
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob