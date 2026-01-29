Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State makes big jump in KenPom ahead of rematch with Grand Canyon

Broncos are No. 54 in KenPom
Bob Lundeberg|
Boise State's Javan Buchanan.
Boise State's Javan Buchanan. | Boise State Athletics

The Boise State men’s basketball team sat at No. 81 in the KenPom rankings following an overtime road loss to UNLV that dropped the Broncos to 1-5 in Mountain West play. 

After reeling off four straight victories, Boise State (13-8, 5-5) has shot up to No. 54 in KenPom. The Broncos will attempt to keep their hot streak going on Friday at Grand Canyon (13-7, 6-3), which is ranked No. 75 in KenPom. 

The Lopes won the first meeting between the teams at ExtraMile Arena, 75-58. 

Boise State’s No. 42 strength of schedule leads the MWC. The Broncos have the No. 82 overall offense and the No. 46 defense in KenPom. 

Utah State (17-3, 8-2) is the highest-ranked MWC team in KenPom at No. 30, followed by No. 42 New Mexico (17-4, 8-2), No. 43 San Diego State (15-5, 9-1), No. 54 Boise State, No. 63 Nevada (15-6, 7-3) and No. 75 Grand Canyon. 

Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:

Utah State

Overall rating: 30

Overall record: 17-3

Net rating: +20.87

Offensive rating: 30

Defensive rating: 49

Strength of schedule: 95

New Mexico

Overall rating: 42

Overall record: 17-4

Net rating: +17.79

Offensive rating: 78

Defensive rating: 18

Strength of schedule: 93

San Diego State

Overall rating: 43

Overall record: 15-5

Net rating: +17.62

Offensive rating: 75

Defensive rating: 20

Strength of schedule: 64

Boise State

Overall rating: 54

Overall record: 13-8

Net rating: +14.06

Offensive rating: 82

Defensive rating: 46

Strength of schedule: 42

Nevada

Overall rating: 63

Overall record: 15-6

Net rating: +12.90

Offensive rating: 68

Defensive rating: 86

Strength of schedule: 71

Grand Canyon

Overall rating: 75

Overall record: 13-7

Net rating: +11.15

Offensive rating: 179

Defensive rating: 19

Strength of schedule: 92

Colorado State

Overall rating: 95

Overall record: 12-9

Net rating: +8.06

Offensive rating: 52

Defensive rating: 220

Strength of schedule: 85

Wyoming

Overall rating: 111

Overall record: 12-9

Net rating: +5.57

Offensive rating: 105

Defensive rating: 138

Strength of schedule: 127

UNLV

Overall rating: 134

Overall record: 10-10

Net rating: +2.,99

Offensive rating: 129

Defensive rating: 150

Strength of schedule: 86

Fresno State

Overall rating: 138

Overall record: 9-11

Net rating: +2.29

Offensive rating: 242

Defensive rating: 70

Strength of schedule: 105

San Jose State

Overall rating: 255

Overall record: 6-15

Net rating: -7.66

Offensive rating: 201

Defensive rating: 293

Strength of schedule: 68

Air Force

Overall rating: 346

Overall record: 3-17

Net rating: -18.73

Offensive rating: 359

Defensive rating: 274

Strength of schedule: 115

Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

