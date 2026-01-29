Boise State makes big jump in KenPom ahead of rematch with Grand Canyon

The Boise State men’s basketball team sat at No. 81 in the KenPom rankings following an overtime road loss to UNLV that dropped the Broncos to 1-5 in Mountain West play.

After reeling off four straight victories, Boise State (13-8, 5-5) has shot up to No. 54 in KenPom. The Broncos will attempt to keep their hot streak going on Friday at Grand Canyon (13-7, 6-3), which is ranked No. 75 in KenPom.

The Lopes won the first meeting between the teams at ExtraMile Arena, 75-58.

Boise State’s No. 42 strength of schedule leads the MWC. The Broncos have the No. 82 overall offense and the No. 46 defense in KenPom.

Utah State (17-3, 8-2) is the highest-ranked MWC team in KenPom at No. 30, followed by No. 42 New Mexico (17-4, 8-2), No. 43 San Diego State (15-5, 9-1), No. 54 Boise State, No. 63 Nevada (15-6, 7-3) and No. 75 Grand Canyon.

Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:

Utah State

Overall rating: 30

Overall record: 17-3

Net rating: +20.87

Offensive rating: 30

Defensive rating: 49

Strength of schedule: 95

New Mexico

Overall rating: 42

Overall record: 17-4

Net rating: +17.79

Offensive rating: 78

Defensive rating: 18

Strength of schedule: 93

San Diego State

Overall rating: 43

Overall record: 15-5

Net rating: +17.62

Offensive rating: 75

Defensive rating: 20

Strength of schedule: 64

Boise State

Overall rating: 54

Overall record: 13-8

Net rating: +14.06

Offensive rating: 82

Defensive rating: 46

Strength of schedule: 42

Nevada

Overall rating: 63

Overall record: 15-6

Net rating: +12.90

Offensive rating: 68

Defensive rating: 86

Strength of schedule: 71

Grand Canyon

Overall rating: 75

Overall record: 13-7

Net rating: +11.15

Offensive rating: 179

Defensive rating: 19

Strength of schedule: 92

Colorado State

Overall rating: 95

Overall record: 12-9

Net rating: +8.06

Offensive rating: 52

Defensive rating: 220

Strength of schedule: 85

Wyoming

Overall rating: 111

Overall record: 12-9

Net rating: +5.57

Offensive rating: 105

Defensive rating: 138

Strength of schedule: 127

UNLV

Overall rating: 134

Overall record: 10-10

Net rating: +2.,99

Offensive rating: 129

Defensive rating: 150

Strength of schedule: 86

Fresno State

Overall rating: 138

Overall record: 9-11

Net rating: +2.29

Offensive rating: 242

Defensive rating: 70

Strength of schedule: 105

San Jose State

Overall rating: 255

Overall record: 6-15

Net rating: -7.66

Offensive rating: 201

Defensive rating: 293

Strength of schedule: 68

Air Force

Overall rating: 346

Overall record: 3-17

Net rating: -18.73

Offensive rating: 359

Defensive rating: 274

Strength of schedule: 115