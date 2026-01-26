Boise State makes big jump in NCAA NET Rankings

The Boise State men’s basketball team has made a big jump in the NCAA NET Rankings over the last week.

Heading into Tuesday’s road Mountain West matchup with San Jose State (6-14, 1-8), the Broncos (12-8, 4-5) are up to No. 64 in the NET Rankings. Boise State entered last week at No. 83 in the NET.

The Broncos have ripped off three straight victories following a four-game losing streak that included overtime road defeats to San Diego State (14-5, 8-1) and UNLV (10-9, 5-3). The Aztecs are the lone one-loss team in MWC play.

Boise State holds a 2-4 record in Quad 1 games with a neutral-site win over No. 30 Saint Mary’s and a road upset of No. 50 Butler.

Utah State (16-3, 7-2) is the top MWC team in the NET Rankings at No. 26, followed by No. 43 New Mexico (16-4, 7-2), No. 47 San Diego State, No. 64 Boise State, No. 66 Nevada (14-6, 6-3), No. 74 Grand Canyon (13-6, 6-2) and No. 93 Colorado State (12-8, 3-6).

Boise State, Grand Canyon and No. 135 UNLV are the only MWC teams with two Quad 1 victories.

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 26

Record: 16-3, 7-2 Q1: 1-2 Q2: 4-0 Q3: 5-1 Q4: 5-0

New Mexico

NET Ranking: 43

Record: 16-4, 7-2 Q1: 1-3 Q2: 4-0 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 6-0

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 47

Record: 14-5, 8-1 Q1: 1-3 Q2: 4-1 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 5-0

Boise State

NET Ranking: 64

Record: 12-8, 4-5 Q1: 2-4 Q2: 2-3 Q3: 5-0 Q4: 2-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 66

Record: 14-6, 6-3 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 3-2 Q3: 8-0 Q4: 3-1

Grand Canyon

NET Ranking: 74

Record: 13-6, 6-2 Q1: 2-3 Q2: 2-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 7-1

Colorado State

NET Ranking: 93

Record: 12-8, 3-6 Q1: 1-3 Q2: 2-3 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 6-1

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 101

Record: 12-8, 3-6 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-4 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 8-0

UNLV

NET Ranking: 135

Record: 10-9, 5-3 Q1: 2-1 Q2: 2-3 Q3: 1-3 Q4: 4-2

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 147

Record: 9-11, 3-6 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-3 Q3: 4-2 Q4: 4-2

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 255

Record: 6-14, 1-8 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-4 Q3: 0-4 Q4: 5-0

Air Force

NET Ranking: 344

Record: 3-17, 0-9 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-5 Q3: 0-4 Q4: 3-4