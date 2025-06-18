Boise State men’s basketball agrees to home-and-home series with Big East opponent
The Boise State men’s basketball team has added another strong non-conference opponent to its 2025-26 schedule.
The Broncos and Butler agreed to a home-and-home series that will begin on Dec. 6 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the schools announced on Wednesday. Butler will make a return trip to ExtraMile Arena during the 2026-27 season.
Butler finished 15-20 overall last season with a 6-14 record in Big East Conference play. The Bulldogs were selected for the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament and were eliminated by Boise State in the quarterfinals.
The Broncos then fell to eventual Crown champion Nebraska in the semis. Boise State ended the season with a 26-11 overall record.
Butler is coached by Thad Matta, who is entering his fourth season of his second stint with the Bulldogs. Matta coached at Butler (2000-01) and Xavier (2001-04) before a 13-year run at Ohio State that included two Final Four appearances.
The Bulldogs added five impact incoming transfers in Michael Ajayi (Gonzaga), Yame Butler (Drexel), Jalen Jackson (Purdue Fort Wayne), Drayton Jones (South Carolina State) and Yohan Traore (SMU). Butler also returns starting guard Finley Bizjack, who averaged 10.3 points per game last season.
Boise State holds a 1-1 all-time record against Butler. The Bulldogs defeated Leon Rice’s team at the 2023 ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.
Last month, Boise State and Wichita State of the American Athletic Conference agreed to a home-and-home series. The Shockers will play at ExtraMile Arena on Nov. 18 and host the Broncos the following year at Charles Koch Arena.
Boise State and Wichita State have never faced off in men’s basketball.
The Broncos also have non-conference home games scheduled with Duquesne, Montana State and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Duquesne and Montana State both reached the NCAA Tournament in 2024.
Boise State narrowly missed out on a fourth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament last season. With five returning rotation players and two impact transfers, the Broncos are expected to contend for the Mountain West Conference title in 2025-26.
Boise State’s notable returnees include guards Julian Bowie, Pearson Carmichael and RJ Keene II and forwards Javan Buchanan and Andrew Meadow. The Broncos also landed point guard Dylan Andrews (UCLA) and forward Drew Fielder (Georgetown) in the transfer portal.
Four freshmen are joining Boise State this season: Spencer Ahrens (Bella Vista Prep, Arizona), guard Noah Bendinger (Corner Canyon High School, Utah), forward Bhan Buom (Link Academy, Missouri) and guard Aginaldo Neto (Bella Vista Prep). Guard Nash Humpherys (Madison High School, Idaho) also signed a letter of intent and will serve a Latter-day Saints mission before suiting up for the Broncos.