Boise State men’s basketball among others receiving votes in preseason AP poll

Broncos earn four votes in poll

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos head coach Leon Rice.
Boise State Broncos head coach Leon Rice. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
The Boise State men’s basketball team received four votes in the preseason AP poll, which was released on Monday. 

No Mountain West teams cracked the preseason AP top 25. San Diego State was third in the others receiving votes category with 74. No other MWC teams earned votes. 

The Broncos, who finished 26-11 overall last year and were among the first four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament, are expected to contend for the MWC title this season.

Boise State opens the 2025-26 season on Friday with an exhibition game against Idaho. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time at Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise. 

Forwards Javan Buchanan — the reigning MWC Sixth Man of the Year — and Andrew Meadow and guards Julian Bowie, Pearson Carmichael and RJ Keene II are all experienced returnees for Boise State. The Broncos also brought in point guard Dylan Andrews (UCLA) and forward Drew Fielder (Georgetown) from the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-11 Fielder started all 31 games for the Hoyas last season, averaging 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Georgetown finished 18-16 overall with an 8-12 record in Big East Conference play and fell to Nebraska in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Crown.

The Huskers went on to defeat Boise State and UCF to claim the Crown title. 

The 6-foot-2 Andrews started 29 games for the Bruins last season and averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 assists. He played a larger role for UCLA as a sophomore, tallying 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds. 

UCLA finished in a three-way tie for fourth place in the Big Ten last year and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins routed Utah State in the opening round before falling to Tennessee in the round of 32. 

Boise State also brought in a talented freshman class of Spencer Ahrens (Bella Vista Prep, Arizona), guard Noah Bendinger (Corner Canyon High School, Utah), forward Bhan Buom (Link Academy, Missouri) and guard Aginaldo Neto (Bella Vista Prep).

Here is the full preseason AP poll:

1. Purdue

2. Houston

3. Florida

4. UConn

5. St. John’s

6. Duke

7. Michigan

8. BYU

9. Kentucky 

10. Texas Tech

11. Louisville 

12. UCLA

13. Arizona

14. Arkansas 

15. Alabama

16. Iowa State

17. Illinois

18. Tennessee

19. Kansas

20. Auburn

21. Gonzaga

22. Michigan State

23. Creighton

24. Wisconsin 

25. North Carolina

Others receiving votes: N.C. State 101, Oregon 98, San Diego State 74, Texas 35, Ohio State 23, Kansas State 13, Mississippi 11, USC 10, Missouri 8, Washington 7, Vanderbilt 7, Iowa 6, Boise State 4, Mississippi State 3, VCU 2, Virginia 2, Saint Mary’s 2, Indiana 1, Oklahoma 1, Baylor 1

