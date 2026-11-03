Boise State men’s basketball projected starting lineup and rotation for 2026-27 season

The Boise State men’s basketball team will begin the 2026-27 season on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. Mountain time home game against West Coast Baptist.

The Broncos will have a much different look in Year 1 of the new Pac-12 this winter as all five starters moved on. Four of the starters—Javan Buchanan (West Virginia), Drew Fielder (Alabama), Andrew Meadow (Oregon) and RJ Keene II (N.C. State)— transferred to power conference schools while Dylan Andrews exhausted his eligibility.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Boise State’s starting lineup remains in flux. Projected starting point guard Lamar Washington is suing for a fifth year of eligibility but is currently ineligible to play.

The Broncos’ top transfer portal addition—fellow guard Ty Rodgers—suffered a torn patellar tendon in June and could miss the entire season.

Here is a look at Boise State’s projected starting lineup without Rodgers and Washington.

Projected starters

Guard: Julian Bowie, junior

Guard: Aginaldo Neto, sophomore

Guard: Damari Wheeler-Thomas, fifth-year senior

Forward: Spencer Ahrens, sophomore

Center: Dovydas Butka, fifth-year senior

This lineup started Boise State’s three exhibition contests and brings an intriguing mixture of offense and defense.

Ahrens and Neto were both key bench contributors as true freshmen who flashed two-way potential. Bowie is back with the program after sitting out most of last season following the death of his father.

Wheeler-Thomas was a three-year starting point guard at North Dakota State. Butka was a big-time performer for Campbell last season, averaging 13.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The three-guard lineup of Bowie (6-foot-3), Neto (6-2) and Wheeler-Thomas (6-0) will be too small against some opponents. Butka offers no rim protection (three blocks last season), but Ahrens is a strong weak-side help defender.

If Washington gains eligibility, expect one of the three guards to slide into a sixth-man role off the bench.

Key rotation players

Guard: Rayzhon Bergersen, fifth-year senior

Forward: Bhan Buom, sophomore

Forward: Pearson Carmichael, junior

Forward: Jerquarius Stanback, junior

Carmichael has appeared in 53 career games for the Broncos with 18 starts but is a negative defender who hasn’t shot the ball well at the college level. Boise State will be counting on Carmichael to be better at both ends of the floor this season.

The 6-foot-8 Stanback won SWAC Defensive Player of the Year honors last season and projects to be Boise State’s top big off the bench.

Buom played sparingly as a true freshman but brings energy and athleticism.

If Washington is unable to gain eligibility, Bergersen could have a real role as a reserve guard.