Boise State men’s basketball releases full 2025-26 schedule
The Boise State men’s basketball team unveiled its full Mountain West schedule for the 2025-26 season.
The Broncos will begin their final season of MWC play on Dec. 20 at Nevada. Boise State’s MWC home opener will be against New Mexico on Dec. 30.
For the 2024-25 basketball season, the MWC introduced a fully-balanced 20-game conference schedule for the first time. The early addition of Grand Canyon forced the MWC to return to an unbalanced schedule for 2025-26.
The Broncos will face Air Force (home) and Fresno State (away) just once this season.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 next summer to link up with current members Oregon State and Washington State, Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference and Texas State of the Sun Belt.
The Broncos and head coach Leon Rice will play six non-conference games at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State has a Dec. 6 road matchup with Butler at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and will also play four neutral-site games, including a showdown with Saint Mary’s at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.
Boise State compiled a 26-11 overall record a season ago and was among the first four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament. The Broncos had reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the previous three seasons under Rice.
With five returning rotation players and two highly-rated transfers, the Broncos are expected to contend for the MWC crown this winter.
Here is Boise State’s full non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 season:
*Oct. 17 - Idaho (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Nov. 3 - Hawaii Pacific (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Nov. 8 - Utah Valley (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Nov. 11 - University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Nov. 15 - Montana State (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Nov. 18 - Wichita State (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Nov. 24 - USC (Maui Invitational; Lahaina, Hawaii)
Nov. 25 - N.C. State or Seton Hall (Maui Invitational; Lahaina, Hawaii)
Nov. 26 - TBD (Maui Invitational; Lahaina, Hawaii)
Dec. 6 - Butler (Hinkle Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Indiana)
Dec. 10 - Duquesne (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Dec. 14 - Saint Mary’s (Mountain America Center; Idaho Falls, Idaho)
Dec. 20 - Nevada (Lawlor Events Center; Reno, Nevada)
Dec. 30 - New Mexico (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Jan. 3 - San Diego State (Viejas Arena; San Diego, California)
Jan. 6 - Grand Canyon (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Jan. 10 - Utah State (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Jan. 13 - UNLV (Thomas & Mack Center; Las Vegas, Nevada)
Jan. 17 - Colorado State (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Jan. 20 - Wyoming (Arena-Auditorium; Laramie, Wyoming)
Jan. 24 - Air Force (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Jan. 27 - San Jose State (Provident Credit Union Event Center; San Jose, California)
Jan. 31 - Grand Canyon (Global Credit Union Arena; Phoenix, Arizona)
Feb. 3 - Nevada (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Feb. 7 - New Mexico (The Pit; Albuquerque, New Mexico)
Feb. 14 - UNLV (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Feb. 17 - Utah State (Smith Spectrum; Logan, Utah)
Feb. 21 - San Jose State (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Feb. 24 - Wyoming (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Feb. 28 - Fresno State (Save Mart Center; Fresno, California)
March 3 - San Diego State (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
March 7 - Colorado State (Moby Arena; Fort Collins, Colorado)
*The Idaho game is a non-counting exhibition