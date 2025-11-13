Boise State men’s basketball signs class of 2026 shooting guard
The national signing period for class of 2026 high school athletes began on Wednesday, and the Boise State men’s basketball program had one player make his commitment official.
Brady Hennig, a shooting guard from Washington’s Mount Si High School, signed with the Broncos and head coach Leon Rice on Wednesday.
“We are incredibly excited to add a player of Brady’s caliber and skill to our program,” Rice said in a statement. “Brady is a multifaceted shooting guard whose game and competitive grit fits perfectly into the fabric and culture of our team. His positional flexibility and ability to shoot the ball will be an asset starting next season and beyond.”
A three-star prospect, Hennig is rated the No. 194 overall player nationally in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings. He is the No. 4 prospect in Washington and the No. 30 shooting guard recruit in the country.
The 6-foot-6 Hennig chose the Broncos over reported offers from Montana State, Southern Utah and Weber State.
Hennig averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals during his junior season for Mount Si. The Wildcats reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals.
Hennig’s older brother, Trevor, plays for Weber State.
Boise State signed five prep players for the high school class of 2025: Forward Spencer Ahrens (Bella Vista Prep, Arizona), guard Noah Bendinger (Corner Canyon High School, Utah), forward Bhan Buom (Link Academy, Missouri), guard Nash Humpherys (Madison High School, Idaho) and guard Aginaldo Neto (Bella Vista Prep).
Ahrens, the No. 157 overall player in the 247Sports class of 2025 composite rankings, signed with Boise State over reported offers from Gonzaga, Illinois, San Francisco, Stanford, Washington and numerous others.
The 6-foot-10 Ahrens is the Broncos’ second-leading scorer through three games at 14.7 points. He is also grabbing 5.3 rebounds per game, matching RJ Keene II for the team lead.
Neto is also off to a strong start at 8.3 points, two assists and one rebound. The 6-foot-3 Neto, a native of Angola, was an unrated recruit.
Buom has appeared in one game off the bench for the Broncos. The 6-foot-8 big man was rated the nation’s No. 364 overall player in the 247Sports composite rankings.
Bendinger has not appeared in a game. Humphreys is serving a Latter-day Saints mission.
Boise State (2-1) has won two straight games after losing to Division II Hawaii Pacific in its opener.
The Broncos have a home game against Montana State (1-3) at 2 p.m. on Saturday.