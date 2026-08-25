Boise State men’s basketball to host four-team tournament in East Idaho

The Boise State men’s basketball team will return to Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls this season for a non-conference tournament, the school announced on Tuesday.

The Snake River Collegiate Basketball Invitational will run Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Nov. 29 in Idaho Falls, which is about a four-hour drive from Boise in East Idaho.

The four-team tournament will feature Boise State, Drake, North Dakota State and North Texas. The Broncos will open the tournament against Drake on Nov. 27 followed by matchups with North Texas (Nov. 28) and North Dakota State (Nov. 29).

“Over the past three years, we’ve fostered an incredible partnership with Mountain America Center, and we’re thrilled to host a multi-team event this season in Idaho,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said in a statement. “I appreciate the diligence and hard work of our staff, the venue and Latigo Sports Partners for handling logistics and strategically putting together an invitational for avid basketball fans in this state and beyond. I have great respect for Drake, North Dakota State and North Texas, and I appreciate those teams accepting our invitation to be part of an exciting and rewarding event during Thanksgiving weekend.”

The Broncos and Saint Mary’s played a three-game series at Mountain America Center over the previous three seasons. Boise State won all three matchups, including a 68-67 victory in December 2025.

Saint Mary’s went on to reach the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive season. The Broncos finished 20-12 overall and didn’t participate in a postseason tournament.

After making three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, Drake slipped to a 14-20 record last winter in Eric Henderson’s first season at the helm. The Bulldogs placed ninth out of 11 teams in the Missouri Valley Conference.

North Dakota State won the Summit League regular-season and tournament titles last season and fell to Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Point guard Andy Stefonowicz is the lone returning starter for the Bison, who lost fellow guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas to Boise State in the transfer portal.

“We’re pleased to be a part of this event and looking forward to our time in Idaho Falls this November, North Dakota State head coach David Richman said in a statement. “The Mountain America Center has done a great job bringing this strong group of programs together for a high-quality, early-season showcase. We are excited to compete against great programs for three days in Idaho Falls.”

North Texas went 19-14 overall last season with a 9-9 record in American Conference play.

The Broncos will be a new-look team in 2026-27 after losing all five starters.