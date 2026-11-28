The Boise State men’s basketball team opened play on Friday at the Snake River Collegiate Basketball Invitational in Idaho Falls with an 88-71 victory over Drake.

The Broncos (5-2) trailed 34-33 at halftime but exploded for 55 second-half points to pull away from the Bulldogs (4-3) at Mountain America Center. Boise State shot 37 percent from the floor in the first half and 67 percent after the break.

“The adjustments that (head coach Leon Rice) and (assistant coach Will Voigt) made were just doing what we do,” assistant coach Mike Burns said in his postgame radio interview.

“They kind of flood the paint and get in your way and they’re a good team, a good defensive team. … In the first half, we were just a little out of sorts and we weren’t making the quick decisions that we usually make and the ball wasn’t moving as quickly as it should. We showed them a few of those things at halftime, and then we came out and did that in the second half.”

Spencer Ahrens led the way for Boise State with 25 points, six rebounds and two assists. The sophomore forward went a perfect 9 for 9 from the foul line.

Dovydas Butka added 22 points, eight rebounds and two steals while Julian Bowie came off the bench to score 22 points with three assists. Bowie finished 6 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Andrew Alia paced Drake with 16 points and five rebounds. Alia connected on all four of his three-point attempts.

The Bulldogs shot 50 percent (23 of 46) from the field and 62 percent from three-point range (13 of 21) but were undone by 21 turnovers.

“Our defense gets a whole lot better when they’re taking it out of the net,” Burns said. “When we score, it allows us to go back and get our defense set. And when we do that, we can create a lot of turnovers and even more scoring opportunities. We had 31 points off turnovers tonight. The way we’re guarding and the way we’re playing offense, those things are hitched together. And in the second half tonight, those things worked very well.”

The Broncos will continue play at the three-day Snake River Collegiate Basketball Invitational on Saturday with a matchup against North Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time.

Boise State will close the invitational with a 2 p.m. Mountain time matchup against North Dakota State on Sunday.