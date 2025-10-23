Boise State men’s basketball places third in Mountain West preseason poll
The Boise State men’s basketball team was picked to finish third in the preseason Mountain West media poll, the conference announced on Thursday.
The Broncos, who tied for fourth place last year with San Diego State, received 260 votes in the poll. The Aztecs earned all 26 first-place votes to lead the way with 312 votes while Utah State edged Boise State with 275 votes.
Grand Canyon, a controversial early admission to the MWC, came in fourth with 224 votes. Defending regular-season champion New Mexico ranked fifth with 182 votes.
Boise State finished 26-11 overall a season ago and was among the first four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament. The Broncos had made three consecutive trips to the dance under head coach Leon Rice.
The MWC sent four teams to the NCAA Tournament last year: Colorado State, New Mexico, San Diego State and Utah State. The Rams and Lobos both advanced to the round of 32.
The Aztecs return four starters from last year’s team in guards Miles Byrd and B.J. Davis, wing Reese Dixon-Waters and center Magoon Gwath. Fellow guard Reese Dixon-Waters is also back after missing all of the 2024-25 season due to injury.
Byrd was selected as the MWC Preseason Player of the Year, the conference announced on Thursday.
The 6-foot-6 Byrd averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks a season ago for San Diego State.
Fellow Aztec Elzie Harrington was voted MWC Preseason Freshman of the Year. Harrington, a four-star guard, signed with San Diego State over offers from Arizona State, UCLA and USC, among others.
Grand Canyon senior guard Brian Moore Jr. earned MWC Preseason Newcomer of the Year honors. Moore Jr. averaged 18.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for Norfolk State last season and won the Lou Henson Award (nation’s top mid-major player).
Byrd and Moore Jr. both made the preseason all-MWC team alongside Andrew Meadow (Boise State), Jaden Henley (Grand Canyon), Elijah Price (Nevada), Deyton Albury (New Mexico), Magoon Gwath (San Diego State), Reese Dixon-Waters (San Diego State), Kimani Hamilton (UNLV) and Mason Falslev (Utah State).
Here is the full 2025-26 MWC men’s basketball preseason media poll:
1. San Diego State, 312 votes
2. Utah State, 275 votes
3. Boise State, 260 votes
4. Grand Canyon, 224 votes
5. New Mexico, 182 votes
6. UNLV, 174 votes
T-7. Colorado State, 164 votes
T-7. Nevada, 164 votes
9. Wyoming, 96 votes
10. San Jose State, 82 votes
11. Fresno State, 65 votes
12. Air Force, 30 votes