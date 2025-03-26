Boise State men’s basketball roster tracker for 2025-26: Returners, departures and newcomers
As the Boise State men’s basketball team gears up to compete in the inaugural College Basketball Crown, the offseason is just around the corner.
The Broncos did not meet expectations during the 2024-25 season, finishing in a tie for fourth place in the Mountain West Conference standings with San Diego State. Boise State, which missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021, was picked to win the MWC in the preseason coaches poll.
New Mexico finished atop the MWC standings, three games above the Broncos and Aztecs.
Here is an early look at Boise State’s 2025-26 roster and outgoing players.
Eligible to return
Guard Julian Bowie, freshman
Guard Pearson Carmichael, freshman
Guard Moses Hipps, freshman
Guard RJ Keene II, junior
Guard Brennan Ramirez, junior
Forward Javan Buchanan, junior
Forward Ethan Lathan, freshman
Forward Andrew Meadow, sophomore
Forward Dominic Parolin, senior (redshirting)
Center Dylan Anderson, sophomore
Center Emmanuel Ugbo, sophomore
Eleven different Broncos have received a start during the 2024-25 season, and seven of the players could be back. Of the seven, Pearson Carmichael and Andrew Meadow are the most likely to be starters next year.
Meadow, a 6-foot-7 swingman, has made 32 starts as a sophomore and averages 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. The 6-foot-7 Carmichael has started the last nine games at shooting guard and is averaging 6.2 points.
Emmanuel Ugbo (12 starts), RJ Keene II (11 starts), Julian Bowie (two starts) and Javan Buchanan (two starts) could all be in the mix for starting spots. Bowie and Buchanan — the MWC Sixth Man of the Year — have largely struggled late in the season while Keene II and Ugbo both played big roles during Boise State’s run to the MWC Tournament title game.
Anderson made 11 starts early in the season but fell out of the rotation by mid-January.
Graduating
Guard Alvaro Cardenas
Forward Tyson Degenhart
Forward O’Mar Stanley
Arguably the greatest player in Boise State history, Degenhart is the Broncos’ all-time leading scorer with 1,971 career points and counting. He is a three-time first-team all-MWC selection. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 17.9 points and 6.1 rebounds entering the Crown.
Cardenas spent his first three seasons at San Jose State before transferring to Boise State. He was voted second-team all-MWC and is averaging 11.7 points and 7.0 assists. Cardenas is Boise State’s single-season assists record holder with 237 and counting.
Stanley was a second-team all-MWC pick last season but has struggled with consistency as a senior. Stanley comes off the bench for the Broncos and averages 7.1 points and 4.7 rebounds.
Transferring out
Guard Chris Lockett Jr., freshman
As of Wednesday, Lockett Jr. is the lone Bronco in the transfer portal. Lockett Jr. appeared in 24 games as a redshirt freshman, averaging 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds. Lockett Jr. received five starts in the middle of the season but lost his spot in the rotation following a January loss to Colorado State.
Newcomers
Forward Spencer Ahrens (recruit)
Guard Noah Bendinger (recruit)
Ahrens, a Canada native who played for Arizona’s Bella Vista College Prep this season, could push for immediate playing time. The 6-foot-9 Ahrens is rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and On3.
The 6-foot-4 Bendinger is a scoring guard who averaged 23.2 points 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 steals for Utah power Corner Canyon High School as a senior. Bendinger helped lead Corner Canyon to the Class 6A state semifinals.
Nash Humphreys, a guard from Rexburg, Idaho’s Madison High School, also signed with Boise State but will serve a Latter-day Saints mission before joining the Broncos.