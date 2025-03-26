Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State men’s basketball roster tracker for 2025-26: Returners, departures and newcomers

Tracking the Broncos’ offseason moves 

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State freshman Pearson Carmichael.
Boise State freshman Pearson Carmichael. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
As the Boise State men’s basketball team gears up to compete in the inaugural College Basketball Crown, the offseason is just around the corner. 

The Broncos did not meet expectations during the 2024-25 season, finishing in a tie for fourth place in the Mountain West Conference standings with San Diego State. Boise State, which missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021, was picked to win the MWC in the preseason coaches poll.

New Mexico finished atop the MWC standings, three games above the Broncos and Aztecs.

Here is an early look at Boise State’s 2025-26 roster and outgoing players.  

Eligible to return 

Guard Julian Bowie, freshman

Guard Pearson Carmichael, freshman 

Guard Moses Hipps, freshman

Guard RJ Keene II, junior

Guard Brennan Ramirez, junior

Forward Javan Buchanan, junior

Forward Ethan Lathan, freshman

Forward Andrew Meadow, sophomore

Forward Dominic Parolin, senior (redshirting)

Center Dylan Anderson, sophomore

Center Emmanuel Ugbo, sophomore

Eleven different Broncos have received a start during the 2024-25 season, and seven of the players could be back. Of the seven, Pearson Carmichael and Andrew Meadow are the most likely to be starters next year. 

Meadow, a 6-foot-7 swingman, has made 32 starts as a sophomore and averages 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. The 6-foot-7 Carmichael has started the last nine games at shooting guard and is averaging 6.2 points. 

Emmanuel Ugbo (12 starts), RJ Keene II (11 starts), Julian Bowie (two starts) and Javan Buchanan (two starts) could all be in the mix for starting spots. Bowie and Buchanan — the MWC Sixth Man of the Year — have largely struggled late in the season while Keene II and Ugbo both played big roles during Boise State’s run to the MWC Tournament title game. 

Anderson made 11 starts early in the season but fell out of the rotation by mid-January. 

Graduating 

Guard Alvaro Cardenas

Forward Tyson Degenhart

Forward O’Mar Stanley

Arguably the greatest player in Boise State history, Degenhart is the Broncos’ all-time leading scorer with 1,971 career points and counting. He is a three-time first-team all-MWC selection. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 17.9 points and 6.1 rebounds entering the Crown. 

Cardenas spent his first three seasons at San Jose State before transferring to Boise State. He was voted second-team all-MWC and is averaging 11.7 points and 7.0 assists. Cardenas is Boise State’s single-season assists record holder with 237 and counting. 

Stanley was a second-team all-MWC pick last season but has struggled with consistency as a senior. Stanley comes off the bench for the Broncos and averages 7.1 points and 4.7 rebounds. 

Transferring out

Guard Chris Lockett Jr., freshman

As of Wednesday, Lockett Jr. is the lone Bronco in the transfer portal. Lockett Jr. appeared in 24 games as a redshirt freshman, averaging 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds. Lockett Jr. received five starts in the middle of the season but lost his spot in the rotation following a January loss to Colorado State. 

Newcomers 

Forward Spencer Ahrens (recruit)

Guard Noah Bendinger (recruit)

Ahrens, a Canada native who played for Arizona’s Bella Vista College Prep this season, could push for immediate playing time. The 6-foot-9 Ahrens is rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and On3. 

The 6-foot-4 Bendinger is a scoring guard who averaged 23.2 points 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 steals for Utah power Corner Canyon High School as a senior. Bendinger helped lead Corner Canyon to the Class 6A state semifinals. 

Nash Humphreys, a guard from Rexburg, Idaho’s Madison High School, also signed with Boise State but will serve a Latter-day Saints mission before joining the Broncos. 

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

