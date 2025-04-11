Boise State men’s basketball roster tracker: Returners, departures and newcomers for 2025-26 season
With the College Basketball Crown tournament in the rearview mirror, the Boise State men’s basketball team is in full offseason mode.
The Broncos narrowly missed out on a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and finished the 2024-25 season with a 26-11 overall record.
Here is an early look at Boise State’s 2025-26 roster and outgoing players.
Eligible to return
Guard Julian Bowie, freshman
Guard Pearson Carmichael, freshman
Guard RJ Keene II, junior
Guard Brennan Ramirez, junior
Forward Javan Buchanan, junior
Forward Ethan Lathan, freshman
Forward Andrew Meadow, sophomore
Forward Dominic Parolin, senior (redshirting)
The Broncos are set to return five rotation players from last season in starters Carmichael and Meadow and reserves Buchanan, Keene II and Bowie.
Meadow, a 6-foot-7 swingman, made 35 starts as a sophomore and averaged 12.6 points and 4.2 rebounds. Meadow was also Boise State’s most reliable 3-point shooter at 35.2 percent.
The 6-foot-7 Carmichael started 12 games down the stretch and averaged 6.9 points and 2.5 rebounds. Carmichael is a three-level scorer who could carry Boise State’s offense next year.
Keene II (11 starts), Bowie (two starts) and Buchanan (two starts) are also experienced returnees. Bowie and Buchanan — the MWC Sixth Man of the Year — largely struggled down the stretch while Keene II played well in the MWC Tournament and College Basketball Crown.
Lathan and Parolin both redshirted last season and could be impact players in 2025-26.
Graduating
Guard Alvaro Cardenas
Forward Tyson Degenhart
Forward O’Mar Stanley
Arguably the greatest player in Boise State history, Degenhart is the Bronco’s all-time leader scorer at 2,037 career points. A three-time first-team all-MWC selection, Degenhart averaged 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds as a senior.
Cardenas spent his first three seasons at San Jose State before transferring to Boise State. He was voted second-team all-MWC while setting the Broncos’ single-season assists record with 256.
Stanley was a second-team all-MWC pick last season but averaged just 6.6 points and 4.6 rebounds during an up-and-down senior year.
Transferring out
Guard Moses Hipps, freshman
Guard Chris Lockett Jr., freshman
Center Dylan Anderson, sophomore
Center Emmanuel Ugbo, sophomore
Ugbo was the Broncos’ biggest transfer portal loss. The 6-foot-8 center made 12 starts last year and averaged 10 minutes per game, putting up 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Anderson and Lockett Jr. appeared in 24 games apiece but fell out of the rotation during the second half of conference play.
Hipps did not play for the Broncos last season.
Newcomers
Guard Dylan Andrews (transfer)
Guard Noah Bendinger (recruit)
Forward Spencer Ahrens (recruit)
Forward Drew Fielder (transfer)
The Broncos picked up a pair of impact transfers who are likely to slide into the starting lineup.
Andrews, a point guard, spent three seasons at UCLA and averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 assists as a junior. The 6-foot-11 Fielder started all 31 games during his sophomore season at Georgetown, putting up 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.
Ahrens, a Canada native who played for Arizona’s Bella Vista College Prep as a senior, could push for immediate playing time. The 6-foot-9 Ahrens is rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and On3.
The 6-foot-4 Bendinger is a scoring guard who averaged 23.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 steals in his final season for Utah power Corner Canyon. Bendinger helped lead Corner Canyon to the Class 6A state semifinals.
Nash Humphreys, a guard from Rexburg, Idaho’s Madison High School, also signed with Boise State but will serve a Latter-day Saints mission before joining the Broncos.