Boise State men’s basketball transfer portal tracker: Former Bronco Chris Lockett Jr. commits to Jacksonville
The Boise State men’s basketball team has lost four players to the transfer portal in centers Dylan Anderson and Emmanuel Ugbo and guards Moses Hipps and Chris Lockett Jr.
Lockett Jr., who appeared in 24 games last season, was the first to find his new home.
According to a report from Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman, Lockett Jr. gave a verbal commitment to Jacksonville University of the Atlantic Sun Conference.
The 6-foot-4 Lockett Jr. averaged 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds during his redshirt freshman season for the Broncos. He made five starts in the middle of the year but fell out of the rotation down the stretch.
A New Orleans native, Lockett Jr. was a high school basketball teammate of current Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning at Isidore Newman. He averaged 16.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.4 and 1.6 steals as a senior and was voted Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.
Rated a four-star recruit by ESPN, Lockett Jr. chose the Broncos over offers from Baylor, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State and numerous others.
Lockett Jr. has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Jacksonville head coach Jordan Mincy is entering his fifth season at the helm. The Dolphins finished 19-14 overall with a 12-6 record in Atlantic Sun play and reached the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational.
Ugbo has received substantial interest since entering the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-8 big man recently visited Charlotte and UC Santa Barbara. He also has upcoming visits scheduled with Tulsa and Washington State.
Ugbo emerged as Boise State’s starting center during the second half of Mountain West Conference play and finished the year averaging 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds.
The Broncos have secured commitments from a pair of high-profile transfers in guard Dylan Andrews (UCLA) and forward Drew Fielder (Georgetown).
The 6-foot-2 Andrews started 29 games for the Bruins last season at point guard and averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 assists. He was a bigger offensive contributor as a sophomore, tallying 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds.
Andrews has one year of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-11 Fielder started all 31 games for the Hoyas last season, averaging 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Here are Boise State’s four transfer portal losses:
Center Dylan Anderson
Guard Moses Hipps
Guard Chris Lockett Jr. (Jacksonville)
Center Emmanuel Ugbo
Here are Boise State’s two portal additions:
Guard Dylan Andrews (UCLA)
Forward Drew Fielder (Georgetown)