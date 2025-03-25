Boise State men’s basketball transfer portal tracker: Reserve guard Chris Lockett Jr. enters portal
The Boise State men’s basketball team suffered its first transfer portal loss in redshirt freshman guard Chris Lockett Jr.
The 6-foot-4 Lockett Jr. played in 24 games for the Broncos this season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds. He made five starts in the middle of the year but fell out of the rotation down the stretch.
According to multiple reports, Lockett Jr. entered the portal on Tuesday.
The Broncos (24-10) are the lone Mountain West Conference team still participating in the postseason. Boise State is set to face George Washington (21-12) at 3:30 p.m. Mountain time next Monday in the first round of the inaugural College Basketball Crown.
The 16-team Crown tournament runs March 31 through April 6 in Las Vegas.
A New Orleans native, Lockett Jr. was a high school basketball teammate of current Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning at Isidore Newman. Lockett Jr. averaged 16.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.4 and 1.6 steals as a senior en route to Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
Rated a four-star recruit by ESPN, Lockett Jr. chose the Broncos over offers from Baylor, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State and numerous others.
Lockett Jr. redshirted last season as Boise State reached its third consecutive NCAA Tournament. The Broncos were among the first four out in this year’s field.
The college basketball transfer portal opened Monday and will close April 22.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Air Force and Colorado State are the only MWC teams without a player in the transfer portal. According to 247Sports, five of the top 13 players in the portal are from the MWC.
New Mexico point guard Donovan Dent, the MWC Player of the Year, is 247Sports’ No. 2 player nationally in the portal. Dent averaged 20.4 points, 6.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals as a junior.
UNLV sophomore point guard Deden Thomas Jr. is the No. 3 player in the portal. Thomas Jr. put up 15.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Runnin’ Rebels this season.
Wyoming graduate point guard Obi Agbim (No. 9 overall), Nevada junior forward Nick Davidson (No. 10) and San Diego State redshirt freshman center Magoon Gwath (No. 13) are all expected to receive big paydays. Gwath was the MWC Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.
The Lobos also lost starting guard Tru Washington to the portal.
New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino is a candidate for multiple open jobs, including Villanova, West Virginia and Xavier.