Boise State must climb in NET Rankings to enter NCAA Tournament bubble consideration

For the first time this season, the Boise State men’s basketball team is two games above .500 in Mountain West play.

The Broncos (18-11, 10-8), who got off to a 1-5 start in their final MWC season, ripped off four straight wins in January and will enter Tuesday’s massive home matchup with San Diego State (19-9, 13-5) on a three-game winning streak. Boise State is coming off a 69-53 road victory over Fresno State (12-17, 6-12) last weekend.

Locked in a three-way tie for sixth in the MWC with Colorado State (19-10, 10-8) and UNLV (15-14, 10-8), Boise State still has plenty of work to do on its NCAA Tournament resume.

The Broncos need to jump at least 15 spots in the NCAA NET Rankings to be an at-large candidate. As of Monday morning, Boise State is No. 59 in the NET.

The Broncos were No. 44 in the NET on Selection Sunday last year and were among the first four out alongside Ohio State (NET No. 41), West Virginia (No. 51) and Indiana (No. 54). Boise State had made three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in 2022-24.

Utah State (24-5, 14-4) is the MWC’s top-ranked team in the NET at No. 26, followed by No. 42 New Mexico (22-7, 13-5), No. 44 San Diego State, No. 59 Boise State, No. 67 Nevada (19-10, 11-7) and No. 75 Grand Canyon (18-11, 11-7).

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 26

Record: 24-5, 14-4 Q1: 3-4 Q2: 7-0 Q3: 9-1 Q4: 4-0

New Mexico

NET Ranking: 42

Record: 22-7, 13-5 Q1: 2-5 Q2: 6-1 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 9-0

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 44

Record: 19-9, 13-5 Q1: 2-5 Q2: 5-3 Q3: 5-1 Q4: 6-0

Boise State

NET Ranking: 59

Record: 18-11, 10-8 Q1: 2-6 Q2: 4-3 Q3: 8-1 Q4: 3-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 67

Record: 19-10, 11-7 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 5-3 Q3: 10-0 Q4: 3-2

Grand Canyon

NET Ranking: 75

Record: 18-11, 11-7 Q1: 3-5 Q2: 3-3 Q3: 3-2 Q4: 9-1

Colorado State

NET Ranking: 88

Record: 19-10, 10-8 Q1: 2-4 Q2: 3-4 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 9-1

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 100

Record: 16-13, 7-11 Q1: 1-7 Q2: 0-5 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 10-0

UNLV

NET Ranking: 126

Record: 15-14, 10-8 Q1: 3-3 Q2: 4-4 Q3: 2-4 Q4: 5-3

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 139

Record: 12-17, 6-12 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 5-2 Q4: 6-2

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 256

Record: 8-21, 3-15 Q1: 0-7 Q2: 1-9 Q3: 0-5 Q4: 6-0

Air Force

NET Ranking: 349

Record: 3-26, 0-18 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 0-8 Q4: 3-4