Boise State must climb in NET Rankings to enter NCAA Tournament bubble consideration
For the first time this season, the Boise State men’s basketball team is two games above .500 in Mountain West play.
The Broncos (18-11, 10-8), who got off to a 1-5 start in their final MWC season, ripped off four straight wins in January and will enter Tuesday’s massive home matchup with San Diego State (19-9, 13-5) on a three-game winning streak. Boise State is coming off a 69-53 road victory over Fresno State (12-17, 6-12) last weekend.
Locked in a three-way tie for sixth in the MWC with Colorado State (19-10, 10-8) and UNLV (15-14, 10-8), Boise State still has plenty of work to do on its NCAA Tournament resume.
The Broncos need to jump at least 15 spots in the NCAA NET Rankings to be an at-large candidate. As of Monday morning, Boise State is No. 59 in the NET.
The Broncos were No. 44 in the NET on Selection Sunday last year and were among the first four out alongside Ohio State (NET No. 41), West Virginia (No. 51) and Indiana (No. 54). Boise State had made three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in 2022-24.
Utah State (24-5, 14-4) is the MWC’s top-ranked team in the NET at No. 26, followed by No. 42 New Mexico (22-7, 13-5), No. 44 San Diego State, No. 59 Boise State, No. 67 Nevada (19-10, 11-7) and No. 75 Grand Canyon (18-11, 11-7).
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 26
Record: 24-5, 14-4 Q1: 3-4 Q2: 7-0 Q3: 9-1 Q4: 4-0
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 42
Record: 22-7, 13-5 Q1: 2-5 Q2: 6-1 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 9-0
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 44
Record: 19-9, 13-5 Q1: 2-5 Q2: 5-3 Q3: 5-1 Q4: 6-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 59
Record: 18-11, 10-8 Q1: 2-6 Q2: 4-3 Q3: 8-1 Q4: 3-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 67
Record: 19-10, 11-7 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 5-3 Q3: 10-0 Q4: 3-2
Grand Canyon
NET Ranking: 75
Record: 18-11, 11-7 Q1: 3-5 Q2: 3-3 Q3: 3-2 Q4: 9-1
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 88
Record: 19-10, 10-8 Q1: 2-4 Q2: 3-4 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 9-1
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 100
Record: 16-13, 7-11 Q1: 1-7 Q2: 0-5 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 10-0
UNLV
NET Ranking: 126
Record: 15-14, 10-8 Q1: 3-3 Q2: 4-4 Q3: 2-4 Q4: 5-3
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 139
Record: 12-17, 6-12 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 5-2 Q4: 6-2
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 256
Record: 8-21, 3-15 Q1: 0-7 Q2: 1-9 Q3: 0-5 Q4: 6-0
Air Force
NET Ranking: 349
Record: 3-26, 0-18 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 0-8 Q4: 3-4
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob