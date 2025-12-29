Boise State, New Mexico sit inside top 55 of NET Rankings entering showdown

Coming off a week-plus break, the Boise State men’s basketball team will look to make an early-season statement on Tuesday against New Mexico.

Tipoff between the Broncos (8-4, 0-1) and Lobos (10-2, 1-0) is scheduled for 9 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena. The game will air nationally on FS1.

New Mexico, the reigning MWC regular-season champion, has won seven straight games, including an 88-65 rout of San Jose State (5-7, 0-1) in its MWC opener.

The Broncos began MWC play on Dec. 20 with an 81-66 road loss to Nevada (9-3, 1-0).

Boise State and New Mexico are two of the top three MWC teams in the NCAA NET Rankings. The Broncos sit at No. 47 while the Lobos are No. 55.

Utah State leads the way among MWC teams in the NET Rankings at No. 19. The Aggies (10-1, 1-0) travel to Fresno State (6-6, 0-1) on Tuesday.

Five other MWC teams are inside the top 100 of the NET Rankings: No. 71 Nevada, No. 74 Colorado State (9-3, 0-1), No. 80 Wyoming (9-3, 0-1), No. 85 San Diego State (7-4, 1-0) and No. 94 Grand Canyon (8-4, 1-0).

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 19

Record: 10-1 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 3-0 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 3-0

Boise State

NET Ranking: 47

Record: 8-4 Q1: 2-3 Q2: 1-0 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 1-0

New Mexico

NET Ranking: 55

Record: 10-2 Q1: 1-1 Q2: 1-1 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 5-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 70

Record: 9-3 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 3-1

Colorado State

NET Ranking: 74

Record: 9-3 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 0-0 Q4: 5-1

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 80

Record: 9-3 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 6-0

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 85

Record: 7-4 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 2-0 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 3-0

Grand Canyon

NET Ranking: 94

Record: 8-4 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 1-1 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 6-0

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 175

Record: 6-6 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 1-1 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 3-2

UNLV

NET Ranking: 180

Record: 5-6 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 2-0 Q3: 0-2 Q4: 3-3

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 235

Record: 5-7 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-0 Q3: 0-4 Q4: 4-0

Air Force

NET Ranking: 311

Record: 3-9 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 0-5 Q4: 3-2