Boise State hits 15 three-pointers to sweep New Mexico

The Boise State men’s basketball team knocked down a season-high 15 three-pointers on Saturday en route to a 91-90 Mountain West victory at New Mexico.

The Broncos finished 15 of 35 (43 percent) from beyond the arc to complete the regular-season sweep of New Mexico. Boise State won the first meeting between the teams in December at ExtraMile Arena, 62-53.

Dylan Andrews paced the Broncos (15-9, 7-6) with a season-high 33 points.

Luke Haupt scored 30 points—also a season-high—with six rebounds and four assists to lead the Lobos(18-6, 9-4). Haupt fouled out with 1:03 remaining.

Here are three takeaways from Boise State’s breakthrough road win.

Offensive explosion at The Pit

Boise State and New Mexico flashed plenty of offensive firepower during Saturday’s showdown at The Pit.

The Lobos, who shot just 3 of 25 (12 percent) from beyond the arc in the December meeting, opened 3 of 4 on three-pointers and jumped out to an early 19-12 lead.

Boise State clawed its way back into the game with strong three-point shooting, going 8 of 18 in the opening half. An Andrews jumper gave the Broncos a 43-42 edge at the break.

Drew Fielder made consecutive triples early in the second half and canned another to put Boise State up seven points at the first media timeout. The junior center then converted a four-point play for a 63-54 lead.

New Mexico pulled even at 80-all on a Jake Hall three-pointer with 1:59 remaining, but Javan Buchanan sank two free throws at the other end to put Boise State back in front. The Lobos hit a three-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.

The Broncos went 26 of 27 from the foul line while the Lobos finished 15 of 21 at the line and 32 of 62 (52 percent) overall from the floor.

Pearson Carmichael shines in spot start

The Broncos were shorthanded on Saturday without starting guard RJ Keene II, who didn’t travel with the team due to sickness.

Keene II is one of Boise State’s best perimeter defenders and rebounders. The senior averages 2.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes per game.

Pearson Carmichael replaced Keene II in the starting lineup on Saturday and finished with 16 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Andrew Meadow, the Broncos’ second-leading scorer, was listed as questionable entering the game but played 25 minutes, recording two points, three rebounds and two assists.

Andrews stays hot

Andrews continued his strong play at The Pit with a 15-point first half en route to a season-high 33 points. The UCLA transfer finished 9 of 14 from the floor and 10 of 10 at the line.

In Tuesday’s victory over Nevada, Andrews hit the go-ahead three-pointer in overtime and ended the game with 25 points and six assists.

Andrews has scored in double figures in eight of the Broncos’ last nine games.

