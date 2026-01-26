Boise State rises in KenPom ahead of road trip to San Jose State
The Boise State men’s basketball team extended its Mountain West winning streak to three games over the weekend with a 96-54 rout of Air Force.
The Broncos (12-8, 4-5), who have a road matchup against struggling San Jose State (6-14, 1-8) on Tuesday, are up to No. 62 in the KenPom rankings. Boise State was No. 78 in KenPom entering last week.
As of Monday, the Broncos rank fifth among MWC teams in KenPom defensive rating at No. 49 nationally. Boise State has the No. 90 KenPom offense in the country, good for sixth in the MWC.
Utah State (16-3, 7-2) leads the way among MWC teams in overall KenPom at No. 32, followed by No. 45 San Diego State (14-5, 8-1), No. 46 New Mexico (16-4, 7-2), No. 62 Boise State, No. 67 Nevada (14-6, 6-3), No. 76 Grand Canyon (13-6, 6-2) and No. 89 Colorado State (12-8, 3-6).
Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:
Utah State
Overall rating: 32
Overall record: 16-3
Net rating: +19.91
Offensive rating: 35
Defensive rating: 47
Strength of schedule: 85
San Diego State
Overall rating: 45
Overall record: 14-5
Net rating: +16.71
Offensive rating: 78
Defensive rating: 26
Strength of schedule: 57
New Mexico
Overall rating: 46
Overall record: 16-4
Net rating: +16.44
Offensive rating: 82
Defensive rating: 24
Strength of schedule: 92
Boise State
Overall rating: 62
Overall record: 12-8
Net rating: +12.87
Offensive rating: 90
Defensive rating: 49
Strength of schedule: 30
Nevada
Overall rating: 67
Overall record: 14-6
Net rating: +12.64
Offensive rating: 60
Defensive rating: 105
Strength of schedule: 71
Grand Canyon
Overall rating: 76
Overall record: 13-6
Net rating: +11.18
Offensive rating: 157
Defensive rating: 27
Strength of schedule: 111
Colorado State
Overall rating: 89
Overall record: 12-8
Net rating: +8.90
Offensive rating: 46
Defensive rating: 216
Strength of schedule: 108
Wyoming
Overall rating: 107
Overall record: 12-8
Net rating: +6.44
Offensive rating: 106
Defensive rating: 122
Strength of schedule: 156
UNLV
Overall rating: 121
Overall record: 10-9
Net rating: +4.04
Offensive rating: 117
Defensive rating: 153
Strength of schedule: 96
Fresno State
Overall rating: 138
Overall record: 9-11
Net rating: +2.38
Offensive rating: 244
Defensive rating: 67
Strength of schedule: 103
San Jose State
Overall rating: 242
Overall record: 6-14
Net rating: -6.30
Offensive rating: 188
Defensive rating: 286
Strength of schedule: 66
Air Force
Overall rating: 346
Overall record: 3-17
Net rating: -18.6
Offensive rating: 358
Defensive rating: 274
Strength of schedule: 115
