Boise State rises in KenPom ahead of road trip to San Jose State

The Boise State men’s basketball team extended its Mountain West winning streak to three games over the weekend with a 96-54 rout of Air Force.

The Broncos (12-8, 4-5), who have a road matchup against struggling San Jose State (6-14, 1-8) on Tuesday, are up to No. 62 in the KenPom rankings. Boise State was No. 78 in KenPom entering last week.

As of Monday, the Broncos rank fifth among MWC teams in KenPom defensive rating at No. 49 nationally. Boise State has the No. 90 KenPom offense in the country, good for sixth in the MWC.

Utah State (16-3, 7-2) leads the way among MWC teams in overall KenPom at No. 32, followed by No. 45 San Diego State (14-5, 8-1), No. 46 New Mexico (16-4, 7-2), No. 62 Boise State, No. 67 Nevada (14-6, 6-3), No. 76 Grand Canyon (13-6, 6-2) and No. 89 Colorado State (12-8, 3-6).

Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:

Utah State

Overall rating: 32

Overall record: 16-3

Net rating: +19.91

Offensive rating: 35

Defensive rating: 47

Strength of schedule: 85

San Diego State

Overall rating: 45

Overall record: 14-5

Net rating: +16.71

Offensive rating: 78

Defensive rating: 26

Strength of schedule: 57

New Mexico

Overall rating: 46

Overall record: 16-4

Net rating: +16.44

Offensive rating: 82

Defensive rating: 24

Strength of schedule: 92

Boise State

Overall rating: 62

Overall record: 12-8

Net rating: +12.87

Offensive rating: 90

Defensive rating: 49

Strength of schedule: 30

Nevada

Overall rating: 67

Overall record: 14-6

Net rating: +12.64

Offensive rating: 60

Defensive rating: 105

Strength of schedule: 71

Grand Canyon

Overall rating: 76

Overall record: 13-6

Net rating: +11.18

Offensive rating: 157

Defensive rating: 27

Strength of schedule: 111

Colorado State

Overall rating: 89

Overall record: 12-8

Net rating: +8.90

Offensive rating: 46

Defensive rating: 216

Strength of schedule: 108

Wyoming

Overall rating: 107

Overall record: 12-8

Net rating: +6.44

Offensive rating: 106

Defensive rating: 122

Strength of schedule: 156

UNLV

Overall rating: 121

Overall record: 10-9

Net rating: +4.04

Offensive rating: 117

Defensive rating: 153

Strength of schedule: 96

Fresno State

Overall rating: 138

Overall record: 9-11

Net rating: +2.38

Offensive rating: 244

Defensive rating: 67

Strength of schedule: 103

San Jose State

Overall rating: 242

Overall record: 6-14

Net rating: -6.30

Offensive rating: 188

Defensive rating: 286

Strength of schedule: 66

Air Force

Overall rating: 346

Overall record: 3-17

Net rating: -18.6

Offensive rating: 358

Defensive rating: 274

Strength of schedule: 115

