Boise State rises in KenPom following signature win at New Mexico

The Boise State men’s basketball team is 6-1 over its last seven games, including a thrilling 91-90 victory at New Mexico last weekend.

The Broncos (15-9, 7-6), who are off until a Friday home matchup with UNLV (11-12, 6-6), are up to No. 53 in the KenPom rankings. Boise State was No. 59 in KenPom entering last week.

An offensive resurgence has sparked Boise State’s midseason turnaround. The Broncos are up to No. 63 in KenPom offense while ranking No. 68 on defense.

Utah State (20-3, 11-2) is the highest-ranked MWC team in KenPom at No. 26, followed by No. 41 San Diego State (17-6, 11-2), No. 47 New Mexico (18-6, 9-4), No. 53 Boise State, No. 56 Nevada (17-7, 9-4) and No. 66 Grand Canyon (15-8, 8-4).

The Lopes host New Mexico on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Mountain time. Boise State owns a season sweep of the Lobos and is 0-2 against Grand Canyon.

Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:

Utah State

Overall rating: 26

Overall record: 20-3

Net rating: +22.36

Offensive rating: 31

Defensive rating: 34

Strength of schedule: 52

San Diego State

Overall rating: 41

Overall record: 17-6

Net rating: +18.54

Offensive rating: 90

Defensive rating: 15

Strength of schedule: 71

New Mexico

Overall rating: 47

Overall record: 18-6

Net rating: +16.15

Offensive rating: 68

Defensive rating: 44

Strength of schedule: 88

Boise State

Overall rating: 53

Overall record: 15-9

Net rating: +13.97

Offensive rating: 63

Defensive rating: 68

Strength of schedule: 34

Nevada

Overall rating: 56

Overall record: 17-7

Net rating: +13.55

Offensive rating: 58

Defensive rating: 90

Strength of schedule: 80

Grand Canyon

Overall rating: 66

Overall record: 15-8

Net rating: +12.18

Offensive rating: 152

Defensive rating: 19

Strength of schedule: 100

Colorado State

Overall rating: 100

Overall record: 13-10

Net rating: +7.45

Offensive rating: 70

Defensive rating: 181

Strength of schedule: 90

Wyoming

Overall rating: 102

Overall record: 13-11

Net rating: +7.24

Offensive rating: 91

Defensive rating: 126

Strength of schedule: 95

Fresno State

Overall rating: 127

Overall record: 11-12

Net rating: +3.13

Offensive rating: 226

Defensive rating: 66

Strength of schedule: 103

UNLV

Overall rating: 128

Overall record: 11-12

Net rating: +3.13

Offensive rating: 107

Defensive rating: 190

Strength of schedule: 83

San Jose State

Overall rating: 251

Overall record: 6-17

Net rating: -6.96

Offensive rating: 194

Defensive rating: 342

Strength of schedule: 67

Air Force

Overall rating: 347

Overall record: 3-20

Net rating: -19.12

Offensive rating: 355

Defensive rating: 284

Strength of schedule: 91