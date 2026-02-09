Boise State rises in KenPom following signature win at New Mexico
The Boise State men’s basketball team is 6-1 over its last seven games, including a thrilling 91-90 victory at New Mexico last weekend.
The Broncos (15-9, 7-6), who are off until a Friday home matchup with UNLV (11-12, 6-6), are up to No. 53 in the KenPom rankings. Boise State was No. 59 in KenPom entering last week.
An offensive resurgence has sparked Boise State’s midseason turnaround. The Broncos are up to No. 63 in KenPom offense while ranking No. 68 on defense.
Utah State (20-3, 11-2) is the highest-ranked MWC team in KenPom at No. 26, followed by No. 41 San Diego State (17-6, 11-2), No. 47 New Mexico (18-6, 9-4), No. 53 Boise State, No. 56 Nevada (17-7, 9-4) and No. 66 Grand Canyon (15-8, 8-4).
The Lopes host New Mexico on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Mountain time. Boise State owns a season sweep of the Lobos and is 0-2 against Grand Canyon.
Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:
Utah State
Overall rating: 26
Overall record: 20-3
Net rating: +22.36
Offensive rating: 31
Defensive rating: 34
Strength of schedule: 52
San Diego State
Overall rating: 41
Overall record: 17-6
Net rating: +18.54
Offensive rating: 90
Defensive rating: 15
Strength of schedule: 71
New Mexico
Overall rating: 47
Overall record: 18-6
Net rating: +16.15
Offensive rating: 68
Defensive rating: 44
Strength of schedule: 88
Boise State
Overall rating: 53
Overall record: 15-9
Net rating: +13.97
Offensive rating: 63
Defensive rating: 68
Strength of schedule: 34
Nevada
Overall rating: 56
Overall record: 17-7
Net rating: +13.55
Offensive rating: 58
Defensive rating: 90
Strength of schedule: 80
Grand Canyon
Overall rating: 66
Overall record: 15-8
Net rating: +12.18
Offensive rating: 152
Defensive rating: 19
Strength of schedule: 100
Colorado State
Overall rating: 100
Overall record: 13-10
Net rating: +7.45
Offensive rating: 70
Defensive rating: 181
Strength of schedule: 90
Wyoming
Overall rating: 102
Overall record: 13-11
Net rating: +7.24
Offensive rating: 91
Defensive rating: 126
Strength of schedule: 95
Fresno State
Overall rating: 127
Overall record: 11-12
Net rating: +3.13
Offensive rating: 226
Defensive rating: 66
Strength of schedule: 103
UNLV
Overall rating: 128
Overall record: 11-12
Net rating: +3.13
Offensive rating: 107
Defensive rating: 190
Strength of schedule: 83
San Jose State
Overall rating: 251
Overall record: 6-17
Net rating: -6.96
Offensive rating: 194
Defensive rating: 342
Strength of schedule: 67
Air Force
Overall rating: 347
Overall record: 3-20
Net rating: -19.12
Offensive rating: 355
Defensive rating: 284
Strength of schedule: 91
