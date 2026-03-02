Boise State’s KenPom ranking lags behind NCAA Tournament bubble teams
After ripping off three straight Mountain West men’s basketball victories, Boise State remains well behind NCAA Tournament bubble teams in KenPom.
The Broncos (18-11, 10-8) are No. 60 in KenPom entering Tuesday’s home finale against San Diego State (19-9, 13-5). Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.
In his latest NCAA Tournament field of 68 projection, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had Santa Clara (KenPom No. 37), Ohio State (No. 35), New Mexico (No. 46) and Indiana (No. 43) as his last four teams in. Auburn (No. 40), San Diego State (No. 42), VCU (No. 45) and Virginia Tech (No. 57) were Lunardi’s first four out.
Utah State (24-5, 14-4) leads the MWC in KenPom at No. 26, followed by No. 42 San Diego State, No. 46 New Mexico (22-7, 13-5), No. 60 Boise State, No. 62 Grand Canyon (18-11, 11-7) and No. 70 Nevada (19-10, 11-7).
Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:
Utah State
Overall rating: 26
Overall record: 24-5
Net rating: +21.81
Offensive rating: 21
Defensive rating: 43
Strength of schedule: 80
San Diego State
Overall rating: 42
Overall record: 19-9
Net rating: +17.79
Offensive rating: 94
Defensive rating: 17
Strength of schedule: 75
New Mexico
Overall rating: 46
Overall record: 22-7
Net rating: +16.76
Offensive rating: 63
Defensive rating: 36
Strength of schedule: 88
Boise State
Overall rating: 60
Overall record: 18-11
Net rating: +13.38
Offensive rating: 68
Defensive rating: 67
Strength of schedule: 71
Grand Canyon
Overall rating: 62
Overall record: 18-11
Net rating: +12.81
Offensive rating: 152
Defensive rating: 20
Strength of schedule: 94
Nevada
Overall rating: 70
Overall record: 19-10
Net rating: +11.96
Offensive rating: 71
Defensive rating: 85
Strength of schedule: 79
Colorado State
Overall rating: 86
Overall record: 19-10
Net rating: +9.53
Offensive rating: 50
Defensive rating: 208
Strength of schedule: 100
Wyoming
Overall rating: 101
Overall record: 16-13
Net rating: +7.09
Offensive rating: 99
Defensive rating: 123
Strength of schedule: 98
UNLV
Overall rating: 120
Overall record: 15-14
Net rating: +4.23
Offensive rating: 89
Defensive rating: 205
Strength of schedule: 89
Fresno State
Overall rating: 126
Overall record: 12-17
Net rating: +3.70
Offensive rating: 187
Defensive rating: 87
Strength of schedule: 92
San Jose State
Overall rating: 234
Overall record: 8-21
Net rating: -5.75
Offensive rating: 143
Defensive rating: 313
Strength of schedule: 78
Air Force
Overall rating: 346
Overall record: 3-26
Net rating: -19.58
Offensive rating: 348
Defensive rating: 307
Strength of schedule: 96
