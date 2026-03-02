Boise State’s KenPom ranking lags behind NCAA Tournament bubble teams

After ripping off three straight Mountain West men’s basketball victories, Boise State remains well behind NCAA Tournament bubble teams in KenPom.

The Broncos (18-11, 10-8) are No. 60 in KenPom entering Tuesday’s home finale against San Diego State (19-9, 13-5). Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.

In his latest NCAA Tournament field of 68 projection, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had Santa Clara (KenPom No. 37), Ohio State (No. 35), New Mexico (No. 46) and Indiana (No. 43) as his last four teams in. Auburn (No. 40), San Diego State (No. 42), VCU (No. 45) and Virginia Tech (No. 57) were Lunardi’s first four out.

Utah State (24-5, 14-4) leads the MWC in KenPom at No. 26, followed by No. 42 San Diego State, No. 46 New Mexico (22-7, 13-5), No. 60 Boise State, No. 62 Grand Canyon (18-11, 11-7) and No. 70 Nevada (19-10, 11-7).

Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:

Utah State

Overall rating: 26

Overall record: 24-5

Net rating: +21.81

Offensive rating: 21

Defensive rating: 43

Strength of schedule: 80

San Diego State

Overall rating: 42

Overall record: 19-9

Net rating: +17.79

Offensive rating: 94

Defensive rating: 17

Strength of schedule: 75

New Mexico

Overall rating: 46

Overall record: 22-7

Net rating: +16.76

Offensive rating: 63

Defensive rating: 36

Strength of schedule: 88

Boise State

Overall rating: 60

Overall record: 18-11

Net rating: +13.38

Offensive rating: 68

Defensive rating: 67

Strength of schedule: 71

Grand Canyon

Overall rating: 62

Overall record: 18-11

Net rating: +12.81

Offensive rating: 152

Defensive rating: 20

Strength of schedule: 94

Nevada

Overall rating: 70

Overall record: 19-10

Net rating: +11.96

Offensive rating: 71

Defensive rating: 85

Strength of schedule: 79

Colorado State

Overall rating: 86

Overall record: 19-10

Net rating: +9.53

Offensive rating: 50

Defensive rating: 208

Strength of schedule: 100

Wyoming

Overall rating: 101

Overall record: 16-13

Net rating: +7.09

Offensive rating: 99

Defensive rating: 123

Strength of schedule: 98

UNLV

Overall rating: 120

Overall record: 15-14

Net rating: +4.23

Offensive rating: 89

Defensive rating: 205

Strength of schedule: 89

Fresno State

Overall rating: 126

Overall record: 12-17

Net rating: +3.70

Offensive rating: 187

Defensive rating: 87

Strength of schedule: 92

San Jose State

Overall rating: 234

Overall record: 8-21

Net rating: -5.75

Offensive rating: 143

Defensive rating: 313

Strength of schedule: 78

Air Force

Overall rating: 346

Overall record: 3-26

Net rating: -19.58

Offensive rating: 348

Defensive rating: 307

Strength of schedule: 96