Boise State’s Tyson Degenhart reaches 2,000 career points against Butler in College Basketball Crown
Boise State senior forward Tyson Degenhart hit another career milestone during Wednesday’s College Basketball Crown tournament quarterfinal game against Butler.
With a first-half bucket, Degenhart became the first player in program history to reach the 2,000 career points mark. Degenhart began the day with 1,990 career points.
A four-year standout for the Broncos, the 6-foot-8 Degenhart entered Wednesday with career averages of 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is a three-time first-team all-Mountain West Conference selection.
Earlier this season, Broncos head coach Leon Rice said that Degenhart deserves a statue outside ExtraMile Arena on Boise State’s campus.
“If they don’t build one, I’m going to carve it or name a street after him,” Rice said. “You know, ‘Hey, to get to the arena, you’ve got to go down Tyson Degenhart Way, then take a right on Kellen Moore Drive and swing into Ashton Jeanty Boulevard.’”
Degenhart became Boise State’s all-time leading scorer during a victory over New Mexico in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament. The previous record belonged to Tanoka Beard, who played for the Broncos from 1989-93 and scored 1,944 points.
After defeating New Mexico, Boise State fell to Colorado State the following day and was one of the first four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament.
Degenhart shined in the Broncos’ Crown opener against George Washington, putting up 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Boise State cruised to an 89-59 victory at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Degenhart finished the game 8 for 12 from the floor and made all three of his 3-point attempts.
After the game, Rice echoed a message that he’s repeatedly delivered throughout Degenhart’s career.
“I’m of the (thought) where I’m like ‘Shoot more, get him more, get him more,’” Rice said. “But Tyson, he’s just one of those guys who plays basketball the right way every single time. There are very few possessions in his career here where you’re like (that was a bad shot). I’d love him … take a few more tough ones, but that’s why he’s loved, that’s why he’s appreciated.”
“On a night like this, most guys could go get 30. But that’s not what Tyson’s about. He’s just about doing what’s best for the team at all times. I’ve been encouraging that his whole career, but you’ve got to let guys be who they are.”