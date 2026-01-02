Boise State, San Diego State back-to-back in KenPom entering showdown

Saturday represents a major opportunity for the Boise State and San Diego State men’s basketball teams.

Both Mountain West programs sit firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble with conference play now in full swing.

Tipoff between the Broncos (9-4, 1-1) and Aztecs (8-4, 2-0) is slated for 8 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday at Viejas Arena.

Boise State, which is coming off a 62-53 home victory over New Mexico (10-3, 1-1), checks in at No. 52 in the KenPom rankings. San Diego State is one spot above the Broncos at No. 51 while Utah State (11-1, 2-0) leads the MWC at No. 31.

The Broncos have the top-rated defense in the MWC at No. 20 nationally. Utah State is next in defense at No. 27, followed by No. 40 San Diego State and No. 42 New Mexico.

Colorado State (9-4, 0-2) has the top-rated KenPom offense among MWC teams at No. 26.

Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:

Utah State

Overall rating: 31

Overall record: 11-1

Net rating: +20.21

Offensive rating: 51

Defensive rating: 27

Strength of schedule: 108

San Diego State

Overall rating: 51

Overall record: 8-4

Net rating: +15.76

Offensive rating: 72

Defensive rating: 40

Strength of schedule: 54

Boise State

Overall rating: 52

Overall record: 9-4

Net rating: +15.72

Offensive rating: 102

Defensive rating: 20

Strength of schedule: 14

Nevada

Overall rating: 67

Overall record: 10-3

Net rating: +12.16

Offensive rating: 65

Defensive rating: 95

Strength of schedule: 59

New Mexico

Overall rating: 72

Overall record: 10-3

Net rating: +11.80

Offensive rating: 117

Defensive rating: 42

Strength of schedule: 121

Colorado State

Overall rating: 89

Overall record: 9-4

Net rating: +9.74

Offensive rating: 26

Defensive rating: 234

Strength of schedule: 161

Grand Canyon

Overall rating: 97

Overall record: 8-4

Net rating: +8.48

Offensive rating: 142

Defensive rating: 54

Strength of schedule: 302

Wyoming

Overall rating: 98

Overall record: 10-3

Net rating: +8.16

Offensive rating: 109

Defensive rating: 84

Strength of schedule: 320

UNLV

Overall rating: 142

Overall record: 6-6

Net rating: +2.07

Offensive rating: 129

Defensive rating: 174

Strength of schedule: 186

Fresno State

Overall rating: 171

Overall record: 6-7

Net rating: -1.01

Offensive rating: 217

Defensive rating: 131

Strength of schedule: 196

San Jose State

Overall rating: 198

Overall record: 5-8

Net rating: -3.28

Offensive rating: 167

Defensive rating: 243

Strength of schedule: 79

Air Force

Overall rating: 338

Overall record: 3-10

Net rating: -15.05

Offensive rating: 346

Defensive rating: 253

Strength of schedule: 293