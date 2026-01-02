Boise State, San Diego State back-to-back in KenPom entering showdown
Saturday represents a major opportunity for the Boise State and San Diego State men’s basketball teams.
Both Mountain West programs sit firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble with conference play now in full swing.
Tipoff between the Broncos (9-4, 1-1) and Aztecs (8-4, 2-0) is slated for 8 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday at Viejas Arena.
Boise State, which is coming off a 62-53 home victory over New Mexico (10-3, 1-1), checks in at No. 52 in the KenPom rankings. San Diego State is one spot above the Broncos at No. 51 while Utah State (11-1, 2-0) leads the MWC at No. 31.
The Broncos have the top-rated defense in the MWC at No. 20 nationally. Utah State is next in defense at No. 27, followed by No. 40 San Diego State and No. 42 New Mexico.
Colorado State (9-4, 0-2) has the top-rated KenPom offense among MWC teams at No. 26.
Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:
Utah State
Overall rating: 31
Overall record: 11-1
Net rating: +20.21
Offensive rating: 51
Defensive rating: 27
Strength of schedule: 108
San Diego State
Overall rating: 51
Overall record: 8-4
Net rating: +15.76
Offensive rating: 72
Defensive rating: 40
Strength of schedule: 54
Boise State
Overall rating: 52
Overall record: 9-4
Net rating: +15.72
Offensive rating: 102
Defensive rating: 20
Strength of schedule: 14
Nevada
Overall rating: 67
Overall record: 10-3
Net rating: +12.16
Offensive rating: 65
Defensive rating: 95
Strength of schedule: 59
New Mexico
Overall rating: 72
Overall record: 10-3
Net rating: +11.80
Offensive rating: 117
Defensive rating: 42
Strength of schedule: 121
Colorado State
Overall rating: 89
Overall record: 9-4
Net rating: +9.74
Offensive rating: 26
Defensive rating: 234
Strength of schedule: 161
Grand Canyon
Overall rating: 97
Overall record: 8-4
Net rating: +8.48
Offensive rating: 142
Defensive rating: 54
Strength of schedule: 302
Wyoming
Overall rating: 98
Overall record: 10-3
Net rating: +8.16
Offensive rating: 109
Defensive rating: 84
Strength of schedule: 320
UNLV
Overall rating: 142
Overall record: 6-6
Net rating: +2.07
Offensive rating: 129
Defensive rating: 174
Strength of schedule: 186
Fresno State
Overall rating: 171
Overall record: 6-7
Net rating: -1.01
Offensive rating: 217
Defensive rating: 131
Strength of schedule: 196
San Jose State
Overall rating: 198
Overall record: 5-8
Net rating: -3.28
Offensive rating: 167
Defensive rating: 243
Strength of schedule: 79
Air Force
Overall rating: 338
Overall record: 3-10
Net rating: -15.05
Offensive rating: 346
Defensive rating: 253
Strength of schedule: 293
