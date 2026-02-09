Boise State secures third NCAA NET Rankings Quad 1 victory over New Mexico

The Boise State men’s basketball team picked up its biggest win of the 2025-26 season to date on Saturday at New Mexico.

The Broncos (15-9, 7-6 Mountain West) got a career-high 33 points from Dylan Andrews and held off New Mexico (18-6, 9-4) at The Pit, 91-90.

After the breakthrough MWC road win, Boise State is up to No. 54 in the NCAA NET Rankings. The Broncos have a mini-bye this week heading into a Friday home matchup with UNLV (11-12, 6-6).

Boise State holds a 3-6 record in NET Rankings Quad 1 games with a neutral-site win over No. 29 Saint Mary’s and road victories over No. 45 New Mexico and No. 73 Butler. Utah State and the Broncos are the only MWC teams with three Quad 1 wins.

Utah State (20-3, 11-2), the MWC’s leader in the NET at No. 25, is 3-2 in Quad 1 games.

San Diego State (17-6, 11-2) is next in the NET among MWC teams at No. 42, followed by No. 45 New Mexico, No. 54 Boise State, No. 57 Nevada (17-7, 9-4), No. 69 Grand Canyon (15-8, 8-4), No. 97 Wyoming (13-11, 4-9) and No. 98 Colorado State (13-10, 4-8).

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 25

Record: 20-3, 11-2 Q1: 3-2 Q2: 5-0 Q3: 6-1 Q4: 5-0

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 42

Record: 17-6, 11-2 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 3-0 Q3: 6-1 Q4: 6-0

New Mexico

NET Ranking: 45

Record: 18-6, 9-4 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 5-1 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 7-0

Boise State

NET Ranking: 54

Record: 15-9, 7-6 Q1: 3-6 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 6-1 Q4: 2-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 57

Record: 17-7, 9-4 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 4-2 Q3: 10-0 Q4: 3-1

Grand Canyon

NET Ranking: 69

Record: 15-8, 8-4 Q1: 2-4 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 2-2 Q4: 8-1

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 97

Record: 13-11, 4-9 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-4 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 9-0

Colorado State

NET Ranking: 98

Record: 13-10, 4-8 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 3-4 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 7-1

UNLV

NET Ranking: 137

Record: 11-12, 6-6 Q1: 2-2 Q2: 3-4 Q3: 2-3 Q4: 3-3

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 139

Record: 11-12, 5-7 Q1: 0-5 Q2: 0-2 Q3: 5-3 Q4: 5-2

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 265

Record: 6-17, 1-11 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 0-3 Q4: 5-0

Air Force

NET Ranking: 344

Record: 3-20, 0-12 Q1: 0-5 Q2: 0-5 Q3: 0-7 Q4: 3-3