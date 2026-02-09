Boise State secures third NCAA NET Rankings Quad 1 victory over New Mexico
The Boise State men’s basketball team picked up its biggest win of the 2025-26 season to date on Saturday at New Mexico.
The Broncos (15-9, 7-6 Mountain West) got a career-high 33 points from Dylan Andrews and held off New Mexico (18-6, 9-4) at The Pit, 91-90.
After the breakthrough MWC road win, Boise State is up to No. 54 in the NCAA NET Rankings. The Broncos have a mini-bye this week heading into a Friday home matchup with UNLV (11-12, 6-6).
Boise State holds a 3-6 record in NET Rankings Quad 1 games with a neutral-site win over No. 29 Saint Mary’s and road victories over No. 45 New Mexico and No. 73 Butler. Utah State and the Broncos are the only MWC teams with three Quad 1 wins.
Utah State (20-3, 11-2), the MWC’s leader in the NET at No. 25, is 3-2 in Quad 1 games.
San Diego State (17-6, 11-2) is next in the NET among MWC teams at No. 42, followed by No. 45 New Mexico, No. 54 Boise State, No. 57 Nevada (17-7, 9-4), No. 69 Grand Canyon (15-8, 8-4), No. 97 Wyoming (13-11, 4-9) and No. 98 Colorado State (13-10, 4-8).
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 25
Record: 20-3, 11-2 Q1: 3-2 Q2: 5-0 Q3: 6-1 Q4: 5-0
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 42
Record: 17-6, 11-2 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 3-0 Q3: 6-1 Q4: 6-0
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 45
Record: 18-6, 9-4 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 5-1 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 7-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 54
Record: 15-9, 7-6 Q1: 3-6 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 6-1 Q4: 2-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 57
Record: 17-7, 9-4 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 4-2 Q3: 10-0 Q4: 3-1
Grand Canyon
NET Ranking: 69
Record: 15-8, 8-4 Q1: 2-4 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 2-2 Q4: 8-1
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 97
Record: 13-11, 4-9 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-4 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 9-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 98
Record: 13-10, 4-8 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 3-4 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 7-1
UNLV
NET Ranking: 137
Record: 11-12, 6-6 Q1: 2-2 Q2: 3-4 Q3: 2-3 Q4: 3-3
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 139
Record: 11-12, 5-7 Q1: 0-5 Q2: 0-2 Q3: 5-3 Q4: 5-2
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 265
Record: 6-17, 1-11 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 0-3 Q4: 5-0
Air Force
NET Ranking: 344
Record: 3-20, 0-12 Q1: 0-5 Q2: 0-5 Q3: 0-7 Q4: 3-3
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob