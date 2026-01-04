Boise State shows grit, laments missed opportunities in triple overtime loss to San Diego State

The Boise State men’s basketball team came out on the wrong end of a Mountain West instant classic on Saturday night against San Diego State.

The Broncos roared back from a 24-point first-half deficit to force overtime at Viejas Arena. Boise State coughed up a late six-point lead in overtime and eventually fell in triple overtime, 110-107.

Here is a breakdown of the action in each period between Boise State (9-5, 1-2) and San Diego State (9-4, 3-0).

First half

The Broncos got off to a solid start and led 15-14 with 11:37 remaining in the period on a Javan Buchanan jumper.

San Diego State proceeded to go on a 28-3 run to seize a 24-point advantage at 42-18. The Aztecs entered halftime in complete control up 50-29.

“They were the aggressor,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “We were letting them drive and get any shot they wanted. In the second half, we made some adjustments there.”

Second half

The comeback was methodical as the Broncos still trailed 60-42 with 13 minutes and change remaining.

Boise State kept applying pressure and eventually pulled even at 73, 76 and 79 on a Drew Fielder basket with nine seconds remaining. Dylan Andrews nearly hit the game-winner in overtime, but the teams headed to overtime locked in a 79-all tie.

“I challenged our guys,” Rice said. “When we get an edge to us and a toughness to us, we’re a really good team. I was just so proud of our guys for the way we bowed our neck.”

Overtime

It was more of the same to start overtime as Boise State seized a six-point lead on a pair of Aginaldo Neto free throws. The freshman then fouled out on a questionable tripping call, but the Broncos still led 93-87 with 18 seconds remaining after Andrews sank a pair from the line.

Boise State then had a collapse of its own as Elzie Harrington knocked down a three-pointer, followed by an ill-advised RJ Keene II pass that resulted in a turnover. The Broncos didn’t foul after the Keene II blunder, and BJ Davis canned a triple to send the game to double overtime.

“We made some mistakes down the stretch that cost us,” Rice said.

Double overtime

The Aztecs scored the first five points of double overtime, but Boise State once again fought back and pulled even on a Fielder three-pointer.

Neither team scored in the final 1:26 of the period.

“We just wanted to stay on the attack,” Rice said. “Our guys got tired.”

Triple overtime

Boise State started 2 for 2 from the field in the final period, including a Fielder dunk that made it a 103-98 game with 4:04 remaining. The Broncos didn’t convert another field goal while San Diego State made its final four shots.

The wild game still came down to a contested Andrew Meadow three-pointer that harmlessly clanged off the rim.

“We competed our tail off in the second half and were in a great position to win this game,” Rice said.

The evenly-matched teams will meet again on March 3 in Boise.