Boise State sinks in NCAA NET Rankings following overtime loss to UNLV

The Boise State men’s basketball team followed up an impressive road victory over New Mexico with a home collapse against UNLV on Friday.

The Broncos (15-10, 7-7 Mountain West) squandered a 23-point first-half lead and a 17-point advantage with eight minutes and change remaining against the Rebels (13-12, 8-6), who roared back for an 86-83 win to secure the regular-season sweep.

After falling back to .500 in MWC play, Boise State is down to No. 60 in the NCAA NET Rankings. The Broncos were No. 54 entering last week.

Boise State holds a 2-5 record in Quad 1 games with a neutral-site victory over No. 26 Saint Mary’s (23-4) and the road upset of No. 44 New Mexico (19-6, 10-4).

Utah State (22-3, 12-2) leads the way in the NET Rankings among MWC teams at No. 23. The Aggies are 3-1 in Quad 1 games.

San Diego State (18-6, 12-2) is next in the NET at No. 41, followed by No. 44 New Mexico, No. 59 Nevada (17-8, 9-5), No. 60 Boise State, No. 76 Grand Canyon (16-9, 9-5) and No. 95 Colorado State (15-10, 6-8).

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 23

Record: 22-3, 12-2 Q1: 3-1 Q2: 5-1 Q3: 9-1 Q4: 4-0

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 41

Record: 18-6, 12-2 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 5-1 Q3: 5-1 Q4: 6-0

New Mexico

NET Ranking: 44

Record: 19-6, 10-4 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 6-1 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 7-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 59

Record: 17-8, 9-5 Q1: 0-5 Q2: 3-2 Q3: 11-0 Q4: 3-1

Boise State

NET Ranking: 60

Record: 15-10, 7-7 Q1: 2-5 Q2: 4-2 Q3: 6-2 Q4: 2-0

Grand Canyon

NET Ranking: 76

Record: 16-9, 9-5 Q1: 2-4 Q2: 3-3 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 9-1

Colorado State

NET Ranking: 95

Record: 15-10, 6-8 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 4-4 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 8-1

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 101

Record: 13-12, 4-10 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-4 Q3: 3-2 Q4: 9-0

UNLV

NET Ranking: 131

Record: 13-12, 8-6 Q1: 3-2 Q2: 2-4 Q3: 3-3 Q4: 4-3

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 137

Record: 12-13, 6-8 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-2 Q3: 5-3 Q4: 6-2

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 265

Record: 6-19, 1-13 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-11 Q3: 0-4 Q4: 5-0

Air Force

NET Ranking: 346

Record: 3-22, 0-14 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 0-8 Q4: 3-3