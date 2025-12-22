Boise State sinks in NET Rankings following Nevada loss
The Boise State men’s basketball team’s four-game winning streak came to an end in Saturday’s Mountain West opener at Nevada.
The Broncos (8-4, 0-1) surrendered 81 points — matching a season-worst — en route to an 81-66 loss against the Wolf Pack (8-3, 1-0).
Following Sunday’s result, Boise State is down to No. 48 in the NCAA NET Rankings. The Broncos, who resume MWC play on Dec. 30 with a home game against New Mexico (10-2, 1-0), had risen to No. 39 in the NET Rankings after taking down Saint Mary’s to close their non-conference slate.
Boise State owns a pair of Quad 1 victories over Saint Mary’s (NET No. 24) and Butler (No. 46). The Broncos have two Quad 1 losses to N.C. State (No. 31) and USC (No. 39).
Nevada is up to No. 80 in the NET Rankings after taking down Boise State.
Utah State (10-1, 1-0) is the top MWC team in the NET Rankings at No. 17. The Aggies opened MWC play on Saturday with a dominant 100-58 thrashing of Colorado State (9-3, 0-1).
Boise State is the second-highest MWC team in the NET Rankings, followed by No. 55 New Mexico, No. 70 Colorado State, No. 73 Wyoming (9-3, 0-1) and No. 80 Nevada. San Diego State (6-4, 1-0), the preseason favorite to win the MWC, sits at No. 87 in the NET Rankings.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 17
Record: 10-1 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 3-0 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 4-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 48
Record: 8-4 Q1: 2-2 Q2: 1-1 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 2-0
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 55
Record: 10-2 Q1: 1-1 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 5-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 70
Record: 9-3 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 0-0 Q4: 5-1
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 73
Record: 9-3 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 6-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 80
Record: 9-3 Q1: 0-0 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 3-0
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 87
Record: 6-4 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 1-0 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 3-0
Grand Canyon
NET Ranking: 93
Record: 7-4 Q1: 1-2 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 5-0
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 181
Record: 6-6 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 1-1 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 3-2
UNLV
NET Ranking: 182
Record: 5-6 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 2-0 Q3: 0-2 Q4: 3-3
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 237
Record: 5-7 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 0-3 Q4: 4-0
Air Force
NET Ranking: 313
Record: 3-9 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 0-5 Q4: 3-2
