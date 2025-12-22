Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State sinks in NET Rankings following Nevada loss

Broncos are off until Dec. 30 home game against New Mexico
Bob Lundeberg|
Boise State's Pearson Carmichael.
Boise State's Pearson Carmichael. | Boise State Athletics

The Boise State men’s basketball team’s four-game winning streak came to an end in Saturday’s Mountain West opener at Nevada. 

The Broncos (8-4, 0-1) surrendered 81 points — matching a season-worst — en route to an 81-66 loss against the Wolf Pack (8-3, 1-0). 

Following Sunday’s result, Boise State is down to No. 48 in the NCAA NET Rankings. The Broncos, who resume MWC play on Dec. 30 with a home game against New Mexico (10-2, 1-0), had risen to No. 39 in the NET Rankings after taking down Saint Mary’s to close their non-conference slate. 

Boise State owns a pair of Quad 1 victories over Saint Mary’s (NET No. 24) and Butler (No. 46). The Broncos have two Quad 1 losses to N.C. State (No. 31) and USC (No. 39).

Nevada is up to No. 80 in the NET Rankings after taking down Boise State. 

Utah State (10-1, 1-0) is the top MWC team in the NET Rankings at No. 17. The Aggies opened MWC play on Saturday with a dominant 100-58 thrashing of Colorado State (9-3, 0-1). 

Boise State is the second-highest MWC team in the NET Rankings, followed by No. 55 New Mexico, No. 70 Colorado State, No. 73 Wyoming (9-3, 0-1) and No. 80 Nevada. San Diego State (6-4, 1-0), the preseason favorite to win the MWC, sits at No. 87 in the NET Rankings. 

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 17

Record: 10-1   Q1: 0-1 Q2: 3-0 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 4-0

Boise State

NET Ranking: 48

Record: 8-4   Q1: 2-2 Q2: 1-1 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 2-0

New Mexico 

NET Ranking: 55

Record: 10-2   Q1: 1-1 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 5-0

Colorado State 

NET Ranking: 70

Record: 9-3   Q1: 0-1 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 0-0 Q4: 5-1

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 73

Record: 9-3    Q1: 0-1 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 6-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 80

Record: 9-3    Q1: 0-0 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 3-0

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 87

Record: 6-4   Q1: 0-3 Q2: 1-0 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 3-0

Grand Canyon 

NET Ranking: 93

Record: 7-4   Q1: 1-2 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 5-0

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 181

Record: 6-6   Q1: 0-1 Q2: 1-1 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 3-2

UNLV

NET Ranking: 182

Record: 5-6    Q1: 0-1 Q2: 2-0 Q3: 0-2 Q4: 3-3

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 237

Record: 5-7    Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 0-3 Q4: 4-0

Air Force

NET Ranking: 313

Record: 3-9   Q1: 0-1 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 0-5 Q4: 3-2

Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

