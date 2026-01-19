Boise State stabilizes in KenPom ahead of Wyoming matchup
The Boise State men’s basketball team finally returned to the win column on Friday against Colorado State.
The Broncos (10-8, 2-5 Mountain West) held on for a 79-73 home victory over the Rams (11-7, 2-5) to end a four-game losing streak.
As of Monday, Boise State sits at No. 78 in the KenPom rankings. The Broncos rank No. 48 nationally on defense, No. 118 on offense and have played the 13th-hardest schedule in the country.
Boise State entered last week at No. 79 in KenPom.
Utah State (15-2, 6-1) is the top MWC team in KenPom at No. 25, followed by No. 46 New Mexico (14-4, 5-2), No. 47 San Diego State (13-4, 7-0) No. 71 Nevada (13-5, 5-2), No. 78 Boise State, No. 84 Grand Canyon (11-6, 4-2), No. 93 Colorado State and No. 99 Wyoming (11-7, 2-5).
The Broncos have a 6:30 p.m. Mountain time road matchup with Wyoming on Tuesday.
Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:
Utah State
Overall rating: 25
Overall record: 15-2
Net rating: +21.58
Offensive rating: 22
Defensive rating: 44
Strength of schedule: 99
New Mexico
Overall rating: 46
Overall record: 14-4
Net rating: +16.85
Offensive rating: 83
Defensive rating: 23
Strength of schedule: 91
San Diego State
Overall rating: 47
Overall record: 13-4
Net rating: +16.82
Offensive rating: 81
Defensive rating: 24
Strength of schedule: 51
Nevada
Overall rating: 71
Overall record: 13-5
Net rating: +11.46
Offensive rating: 67
Defensive rating: 105
Strength of schedule: 72
Boise State
Overall rating: 78
Overall record: 10-8
Net rating: +10.75
Offensive rating: 118
Defensive rating: 48
Strength of schedule: 13
Grand Canyon
Overall rating: 84
Overall record: 11-6
Net rating: +10.18
Offensive rating: 152
Defensive rating: 34
Strength of schedule: 138
Colorado State
Overall rating: 93
Overall record: 11-7
Net rating: +8.86
Offensive rating: 32
Defensive rating: 248
Strength of schedule: 94
Wyoming
Overall rating: 99
Overall record: 11-7
Net rating: +7.83
Offensive rating: 90
Defensive rating: 118
Strength of schedule: 173
UNLV
Overall rating: 137
Overall record: 9-8
Net rating: +2.82
Offensive rating: 135
Defensive rating: 143
Strength of schedule: 132
Fresno State
Overall rating: 140
Overall record: 9-9
Net rating: +2.47
Offensive rating: 230
Defensive rating: 72
Strength of schedule: 119
San Jose State
Overall rating: 237
Overall record: 6-12
Net rating: -5.93
Offensive rating: 173
Defensive rating: 290
Strength of schedule: 80
Air Force
Overall rating: 339
Overall record: 3-15
Net rating: -17.36
Offensive rating: 358
Defensive rating: 261
Strength of schedule: 160
