Boise State stabilizes in KenPom ahead of Wyoming matchup

The Boise State men’s basketball team finally returned to the win column on Friday against Colorado State.

The Broncos (10-8, 2-5 Mountain West) held on for a 79-73 home victory over the Rams (11-7, 2-5) to end a four-game losing streak.

As of Monday, Boise State sits at No. 78 in the KenPom rankings. The Broncos rank No. 48 nationally on defense, No. 118 on offense and have played the 13th-hardest schedule in the country.

Boise State entered last week at No. 79 in KenPom.

Utah State (15-2, 6-1) is the top MWC team in KenPom at No. 25, followed by No. 46 New Mexico (14-4, 5-2), No. 47 San Diego State (13-4, 7-0) No. 71 Nevada (13-5, 5-2), No. 78 Boise State, No. 84 Grand Canyon (11-6, 4-2), No. 93 Colorado State and No. 99 Wyoming (11-7, 2-5).

The Broncos have a 6:30 p.m. Mountain time road matchup with Wyoming on Tuesday.

Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:

Utah State

Overall rating: 25

Overall record: 15-2

Net rating: +21.58

Offensive rating: 22

Defensive rating: 44

Strength of schedule: 99

New Mexico

Overall rating: 46

Overall record: 14-4

Net rating: +16.85

Offensive rating: 83

Defensive rating: 23

Strength of schedule: 91

San Diego State

Overall rating: 47

Overall record: 13-4

Net rating: +16.82

Offensive rating: 81

Defensive rating: 24

Strength of schedule: 51

Nevada

Overall rating: 71

Overall record: 13-5

Net rating: +11.46

Offensive rating: 67

Defensive rating: 105

Strength of schedule: 72

Boise State

Overall rating: 78

Overall record: 10-8

Net rating: +10.75

Offensive rating: 118

Defensive rating: 48

Strength of schedule: 13

Grand Canyon

Overall rating: 84

Overall record: 11-6

Net rating: +10.18

Offensive rating: 152

Defensive rating: 34

Strength of schedule: 138

Colorado State

Overall rating: 93

Overall record: 11-7

Net rating: +8.86

Offensive rating: 32

Defensive rating: 248

Strength of schedule: 94

Wyoming

Overall rating: 99

Overall record: 11-7

Net rating: +7.83

Offensive rating: 90

Defensive rating: 118

Strength of schedule: 173

UNLV

Overall rating: 137

Overall record: 9-8

Net rating: +2.82

Offensive rating: 135

Defensive rating: 143

Strength of schedule: 132

Fresno State

Overall rating: 140

Overall record: 9-9

Net rating: +2.47

Offensive rating: 230

Defensive rating: 72

Strength of schedule: 119

San Jose State

Overall rating: 237

Overall record: 6-12

Net rating: -5.93

Offensive rating: 173

Defensive rating: 290

Strength of schedule: 80

Air Force

Overall rating: 339

Overall record: 3-15

Net rating: -17.36

Offensive rating: 358

Defensive rating: 261

Strength of schedule: 160