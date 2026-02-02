Boise State suffers another NCAA NET Rankings Quad 1 loss

The Boise State men’s basketball team picked up four straight victories against the bottom half of the Mountain West standings, but the Broncos’ winning streak came to an end on Friday at Grand Canyon.

Boise State (13-9, 5-6) fell apart in the second half during an 86-69 road loss to the Lopes (14-7, 7-3). The poor showing in Phoenix dropped the Broncos to 2-6 in NCAA NET Rankings Quad 1 games.

Entering Tuesday’s home matchup with Nevada (16-6, 8-3), Boise State sits at No. 61 in the NET Rankings. The Wolf Pack is up to No. 59 despite an 0-4 record in Quad 1 games.

The Broncos’ two Quad 1 wins came during non-conference play against No. 32 Saint Mary’s and No. 64 Butler.

Utah State (18-3, 9-2) is the top MWC team in the NET Rankings at No. 26, followed by No. 42 New Mexico (18-4, 9-2), No. 45 San Diego State (15-6, 9-2), No. 59 Nevada, No. 61 Boise State, No. 68 Grand Canyon and No. 100 Colorado State (12-10, 3-8).

Boise State and Grand Canyon are the only MWC teams with two Quad 1 victories.

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 26

Record: 18-3, 9-2 Q1: 1-2 Q2: 5-0 Q3: 6-1 Q4: 5-0

New Mexico

NET Ranking: 42

Record: 18-4, 9-2 Q1: 1-3 Q2: 5-0 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 7-0

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 45

Record: 15-6, 9-2 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 5-1 Q4: 5-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 59

Record: 16-6, 8-3 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 5-1 Q3: 8-0 Q4: 3-1

Boise State

NET Ranking: 61

Record: 13-9, 5-6 Q1: 2-6 Q2: 2-1 Q3: 5-1 Q4: 3-0

Grand Canyon

NET Ranking: 68

Record: 14-7, 7-3 Q1: 2-4 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 7-1

Colorado State

NET Ranking: 100

Record: 12-10, 3-8 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 3-4 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 6-1

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 103

Record: 13-9, 4-7 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-4 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 8-0

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 141

Record: 10-11, 4-6 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-2 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 5-2

UNLV

NET Ranking: 144

Record: 10-11, 5-5 Q1: 1-2 Q2: 3-4 Q3: 2-3 Q4: 3-2

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 266

Record: 6-16, 1-10 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-6 Q3: 0-4 Q4: 5-0

Air Force

NET Ranking: 345

Record: 3-18, 0-10 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-4 Q3: 0-6 Q4: 3-4