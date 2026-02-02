Boise State suffers another NCAA NET Rankings Quad 1 loss
The Boise State men’s basketball team picked up four straight victories against the bottom half of the Mountain West standings, but the Broncos’ winning streak came to an end on Friday at Grand Canyon.
Boise State (13-9, 5-6) fell apart in the second half during an 86-69 road loss to the Lopes (14-7, 7-3). The poor showing in Phoenix dropped the Broncos to 2-6 in NCAA NET Rankings Quad 1 games.
Entering Tuesday’s home matchup with Nevada (16-6, 8-3), Boise State sits at No. 61 in the NET Rankings. The Wolf Pack is up to No. 59 despite an 0-4 record in Quad 1 games.
The Broncos’ two Quad 1 wins came during non-conference play against No. 32 Saint Mary’s and No. 64 Butler.
Utah State (18-3, 9-2) is the top MWC team in the NET Rankings at No. 26, followed by No. 42 New Mexico (18-4, 9-2), No. 45 San Diego State (15-6, 9-2), No. 59 Nevada, No. 61 Boise State, No. 68 Grand Canyon and No. 100 Colorado State (12-10, 3-8).
Boise State and Grand Canyon are the only MWC teams with two Quad 1 victories.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 26
Record: 18-3, 9-2 Q1: 1-2 Q2: 5-0 Q3: 6-1 Q4: 5-0
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 42
Record: 18-4, 9-2 Q1: 1-3 Q2: 5-0 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 7-0
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 45
Record: 15-6, 9-2 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 5-1 Q4: 5-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 59
Record: 16-6, 8-3 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 5-1 Q3: 8-0 Q4: 3-1
Boise State
NET Ranking: 61
Record: 13-9, 5-6 Q1: 2-6 Q2: 2-1 Q3: 5-1 Q4: 3-0
Grand Canyon
NET Ranking: 68
Record: 14-7, 7-3 Q1: 2-4 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 7-1
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 100
Record: 12-10, 3-8 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 3-4 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 6-1
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 103
Record: 13-9, 4-7 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-4 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 8-0
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 141
Record: 10-11, 4-6 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-2 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 5-2
UNLV
NET Ranking: 144
Record: 10-11, 5-5 Q1: 1-2 Q2: 3-4 Q3: 2-3 Q4: 3-2
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 266
Record: 6-16, 1-10 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-6 Q3: 0-4 Q4: 5-0
Air Force
NET Ranking: 345
Record: 3-18, 0-10 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-4 Q3: 0-6 Q4: 3-4
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob