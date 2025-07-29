Boise State to face USC in 2025 Maui Invitational opener
The bracket for the 2025 Maui Invitational was revealed on Tuesday, and Boise State will take on USC in its opener at the prestigious early-season men’s college basketball tournament.
The Trojans finished 17-18 overall last season in head coach Eric Musselman’s first year at the helm.
Boise State went 26-11 a season ago and reached the semifinals of the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament. The Broncos, who have never competed in the Maui Invitational, narrowly missed out on a third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.
The other opening-round games at the Maui Invitational are N.C. State vs. Seton Hall, Washington State vs. Chaminade and Texas vs. Arizona State. Boise State will face either N.C. State or Seton Hall in its second matchup on the island.
The 2025 Maui Invitational will run November 24-26 at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Founded in 1984, the Maui Invitational quickly became one of the top early-season tournaments in men’s college basketball.
Auburn won the 2024 tournament title by defeating Memphis in the championship game, 90-76. Auburn advanced all the way to the Final Four while Memphis earned a No. 5 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament.
Purdue, the 2023 Maui Invitational champion, reached the national championship game.
Boise State has been a regular participant in early-season tournaments under head coach Leon Rice.
The Broncos were the runners-up at last year’s Cayman Islands Classic. Boise State also participated in the 2023 ESPN Events Invitational (Orlando, Florida), the 2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational (Conway, South Carolina) and the 2021 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic (Charleston, South Carolina).
With five returning rotation players and two impact transfers, the Broncos are expected to contend for the Mountain West title in 2025-26.
Boise State’s notable returnees include guards Julian Bowie, Pearson Carmichael and RJ Keene II and forwards Javan Buchanan and Andrew Meadow. The Broncos also added point guard Dylan Andrews (UCLA) and forward Drew Fielder (Georgetown) in the transfer portal.
Four freshmen are joining Boise State this season: Spencer Ahrens (Bella Vista Prep, Arizona), guard Noah Bendinger (Corner Canyon High School, Utah), forward Bhan Buom (Link Academy, Missouri) and guard Aginaldo Neto (Bella Vista Prep).
The 2025 Maui Invitational field is a bit weaker than normal due to the Players Era Festival, which also runs Thanksgiving week.
The Players Era Festival began last year with eight teams and expand to 18 participants in 2025. Each school receives at least $1 million NIL money.