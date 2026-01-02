Boise State to go for NET Rankings Quad 1 victory against San Diego State

The Boise State men’s basketball team already boasts a pair of NCAA NET Rankings Quad 1 victories over No. 21 Saint Mary’s (neutral site) and No. 45 Butler (road).

The Broncos (9-4, 1-1 Mountain West) will get a chance to bag another on Saturday at NET Rankings No. 73 San Diego State (8-4, 2-0). Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain time at Viejas Arena.

Here is the breakdown of what constitutes a NET Rankings Quad 1 victory for home, neutral site and road games.

• Home: 1-30

• Neutral: 1-50

• Road: 1-75

Utah State leads the way among MWC teams in the NET Rankings at No. 19. The Aggies (11-1, 2-0) host San Jose State (5-8, 0-2) on Saturday.

Boise State is next in the NET Rankings at No. 43, followed by No. 60 Nevada (10-3, 2-0), No. 65 New Mexico (10-3, 1-1), San Diego State, No. 81 Wyoming (10-3, 1-1) and No. 85 Colorado State (9-4, 0-2).

In the latest NCAA Tournament projection from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, Utah State was the lone MWC team included in the field of 68. Lunardi listed Boise State and New Mexico among his first four out.

The MWC sent four teams to the NCAA Tournament last year: Colorado State, New Mexico, San Diego State and Utah State. The Broncos were among the first four out.

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 19

Record: 11-1 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 2-0 Q3: 5-0 Q4: 3-0

Boise State

NET Ranking: 43

Record: 9-4 Q1: 2-3 Q2: 2-0 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 1-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 60

Record: 10-3 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 3-1

New Mexico

NET Ranking: 65

Record: 10-3 Q1: 1-2 Q2: 1-1 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 5-0

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 73

Record: 8-4 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 2-0 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 3-0

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 81

Record: 10-3 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 7-0

Colorado State

NET Ranking: 85

Record: 9-4 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 5-1

Grand Canyon

NET Ranking: 103

Record: 8-4 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 1-1 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 6-1

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 174

Record: 6-7 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 1-0 Q3: 1-3 Q4: 3-2

UNLV

NET Ranking: 177

Record: 6-6 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 2-0 Q3: 0-2 Q4: 3-3

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 239

Record: 5-8 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-2 Q3: 0-3 Q4: 4-0

Air Force

NET Ranking: 313

Record: 3-10 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 0-5 Q4: 3-2