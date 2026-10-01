Boise State to open Pac-12 men’s basketball play at 2026 Mountain West champion Utah State

The Boise State men’s basketball team will open Pac-12 play with four intriguing matchups.

The Broncos inaugural Pac-12 game will be a road showdown with Utah State on Jan. 6. The Aggies captured last year’s Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Boise State will then have back-to-back home games against Oregon State (Jan. 9) and Washington State (Jan. 13) before traveling to Gonzaga on Jan. 13.

The Broncos will host San Diego State on Jan. 23 and Gonzaga on Feb. 10.

The Pac-12 released its full men’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday.

Boise State lost all five starters from last year’s team that finished 20-12 overall and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. The Broncos’ transfer portal haul ranked No. 92 nationally and third in the new Pac-12 by 247Sports, coming in behind Gonzaga (No. 6 overall) and Oregon State (No. 57).

Here is Boise State’s full schedule for the 2026-27 season:

*Saturday, Oct. 10: vs. Idaho (Idaho Central Arena; Boise, Idaho)

*Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Washington (Idaho Central Arena)

*Thursday, Oct. 29: vs. Bismarck State (ExtraMile Arena; Boise, Idaho)

Wednesday, Nov. 4: vs. West Coast Baptist (ExtraMile Arena)

Sunday, Nov. 8: vs. Butler (ExtraMile Arena)

Wednesday, Nov. 11: vs. Oakland (ExtraMile Arena)

Sunday, Nov. 15: vs. Nebraska (Sanford Pentagon; Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Friday, Nov. 20: vs. Sam Houston State (ExtraMile Arena)

Tuesday, Nov. 24: vs. Idaho State (ExtraMile Arena)

Friday, Nov. 27: vs. Drake (Mountain America Center; Idaho Falls, Idaho)

Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. North Texas (Mountain America Center; Idaho Falls, Idaho)

Sunday, Nov. 29: vs. North Dakota State (Mountain America Center; Idaho Falls, Idaho)

Saturday, Dec. 5: at Wichita State (Charles Koch Arena; Wichita, Kansas)

Saturday, Dec. 12: vs. Texas A&M–Corpus Christi (ExtraMile Arena)

Wednesday, Dec. 16: vs. Utah Valley (ExtraMile Arena)

Monday, Dec. 21: vs. Santa Clara (JSerra Catholic High School; San Juan Capistrano, California)

Wednesday, Dec. 23: vs. New Mexico (JSerra Catholic High School; San Juan Capistrano, California)

Tuesday, Dec. 29: vs. Lamar (ExtraMile Arena)

Wednesday, Jan. 6: at Utah State (Smith Spectrum)

Saturday, Jan. 9: vs. Oregon State (ExtraMile Arena)

Wednesday, Jan. 13: vs. Washington State (ExtraMile Arena)

Saturday, Jan. 16: at Gonzaga (McCarthey Athletic Center)

Wednesday, Jan. 20: at Fresno State (Save Mart Center)

Saturday, Jan. 23: vs. San Diego State (ExtraMile Arena)

Wednesday, Jan. 27: vs. Utah State (ExtraMile Arena)

Saturday, Jan. 30: at Texas State (Strahan Arena)

Thursday, Feb. 4: at Oregon State (Gill Coliseum)

Wednesday, Feb. 10: vs. Gonzaga (ExtraMile Arena)

Saturday, Feb. 13: vs. Fresno State (ExtraMile Arena)

Thursday, Feb. 18: at Colorado State (Moby Arena)

Saturday, Feb. 20: vs. Texas State (ExtraMile Arena)

Thursday, Feb. 25: at Washington State (Beasley Coliseum)

Wednesday, March 3: vs. Colorado State (ExtraMile Arena)

Saturday, March 6: at San Diego State (Viejas Arena)

*Non-counting exhibition contest