Boise State tumbles in NET Rankings following consecutive home blowout losses
The Boise State men’s basketball team lit its NCAA Tournament at-large resume on fire last week with a pair of non-competitive home losses in Mountain West play.
The Broncos (9-7, 1-4) opened the week with a 75-58 loss to Grand Canyon (10-5, 3-1). Three days later, Utah State (14-1, 5-0) invaded ExtraMile Arena and secured a historic 93-68 victory over the shellshocked Broncos.
A promising season is now on the brink for Boise State entering a MWC road matchup with UNLV (7-8, 2-2). Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday.
The Broncos, who have dropped three straight games dating back to a triple overtime loss to San Diego State (11-4, 5-0), are down to No. 80 in the NCAA NET Rankings. Boise State was No. 45 at the beginning of last week.
The MWC has just two teams inside the top 60 of the NET Rankings: No. 13 Utah State and No. 41 New Mexico (13-3, 4-1). The Broncos’ lone MWC victory came against the Lobos.
San Diego State is the next MWC team in the NET Rankings at No. 65, followed by No. 75 Nevada (12-4, 4-1), No. 80 Boise State, No. 85 Colorado State (11-5, 2-3), No. 88 Wyoming (11-5, 2-3) and No. 100 Grand Canyon.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 13
Record: 14-1 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 3-0 Q3: 7-0 Q4: 3-0
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 41
Record: 13-3 Q1: 1-1 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 6-0
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 65
Record: 11-4 Q1: 1-3 Q2: 0-0 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 5-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 75
Record: 12-4 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 8-0 Q4: 3-1
Boise State
NET Ranking: 80
Record: 9-7 Q1: 2-5 Q2: 1-0 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 2-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 85
Record: 11-5 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 4-3 Q3: 0-0 Q4: 6-1
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 88
Record: 11-5 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 8-0
Grand Canyon
NET Ranking: 100
Record: 10-5 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 2-1 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 7-1
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 162
Record: 7-9 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 2-3 Q4: 4-2
UNLV
NET Ranking: 174
Record: 7-8 Q1: 1-1 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 0-2 Q4: 4-3
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 248
Record: 5-11 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-5 Q3: 0-2 Q4: 4-1
Air Force
NET Ranking: 332
Record: 3-13 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-2 Q3: 0-6 Q4: 3-2
