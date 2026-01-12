Boise State tumbles in NET Rankings following consecutive home blowout losses

The Boise State men’s basketball team lit its NCAA Tournament at-large resume on fire last week with a pair of non-competitive home losses in Mountain West play.

The Broncos (9-7, 1-4) opened the week with a 75-58 loss to Grand Canyon (10-5, 3-1). Three days later, Utah State (14-1, 5-0) invaded ExtraMile Arena and secured a historic 93-68 victory over the shellshocked Broncos.

A promising season is now on the brink for Boise State entering a MWC road matchup with UNLV (7-8, 2-2). Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday.

The Broncos, who have dropped three straight games dating back to a triple overtime loss to San Diego State (11-4, 5-0), are down to No. 80 in the NCAA NET Rankings. Boise State was No. 45 at the beginning of last week.

The MWC has just two teams inside the top 60 of the NET Rankings: No. 13 Utah State and No. 41 New Mexico (13-3, 4-1). The Broncos’ lone MWC victory came against the Lobos.

San Diego State is the next MWC team in the NET Rankings at No. 65, followed by No. 75 Nevada (12-4, 4-1), No. 80 Boise State, No. 85 Colorado State (11-5, 2-3), No. 88 Wyoming (11-5, 2-3) and No. 100 Grand Canyon.

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 13

Record: 14-1 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 3-0 Q3: 7-0 Q4: 3-0

New Mexico

NET Ranking: 41

Record: 13-3 Q1: 1-1 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 6-0

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 65

Record: 11-4 Q1: 1-3 Q2: 0-0 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 5-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 75

Record: 12-4 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 8-0 Q4: 3-1

Boise State

NET Ranking: 80

Record: 9-7 Q1: 2-5 Q2: 1-0 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 2-0

Colorado State

NET Ranking: 85

Record: 11-5 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 4-3 Q3: 0-0 Q4: 6-1

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 88

Record: 11-5 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 8-0

Grand Canyon

NET Ranking: 100

Record: 10-5 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 2-1 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 7-1

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 162

Record: 7-9 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 2-3 Q4: 4-2

UNLV

NET Ranking: 174

Record: 7-8 Q1: 1-1 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 0-2 Q4: 4-3

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 248

Record: 5-11 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-5 Q3: 0-2 Q4: 4-1

Air Force

NET Ranking: 332

Record: 3-13 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-2 Q3: 0-6 Q4: 3-2