Can Tyson Degenhart make an impact with Toronto Raptors?
Tyson Degenhart — Boise State’s all-time leading scorer — was not among the 60 players selected in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Instead, the versatile forward agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Toronto Raptors. Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year, non-guaranteed deals that come with a signing bonus of up to $85,000 if a player is waived after spending at least 60 days with the team’s G League affiliate.
Teams are allowed to have up to six Exhibit 10 contracts on the books.
Degenhart, a three-time first-team all-Mountain West Conference selection who closed his Boise State career with 2,037 career points, is considered a tweener at the next level.
At 6-foot-8, Degenhart is undersized to play the 4 in the NBA against bigger, longer opponents. He lacks the foot speed to defend smaller players on the perimeter.
Degenhart’s strongest asset is his all-around offensive skillset.
A four-year starter for the Broncos, Degenhart finished with career averages of 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He put up 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists as a senior while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor, 34.9 percent from beyond the arc and 79.7 percent at the foul line.
Degenhart is a strong two-point shooter and above-average passer, but he must improve as a long-range shooter to stick in the NBA.
After shooting 42.5 percent on threes as a freshman, Degenhart slipped to 32.8 percent and 31.6 percent, respectively, during his next two seasons. He shot it at a 31 percent clip (40 of 129) through Boise State’s first 33 games last year before closing 13 for 23 (57 percent) over the final four games.
To make it at the next level, Degenhart needs to develop a reliable three-point shot and improve his lateral quickness to stay in front of offensive players.
The Raptors are coming off back-to-back disappointing seasons in the Eastern Conference, including a 30-52 record in 2024-25. Hours after the draft, the Raptors fired longtime executive Masai Ujiri, the architect of the team’s 2019 championship team.
With the ninth overall pick, the Raptors selected South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles. The Raptors then snagged Florida guard Alijah Martin with the 39th pick.
Clifford Omoruyi, a 6-foot-11 center from Alabama, also agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Raptors. Omoruyi averaged 7.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 19.2 minutes per game in his lone season with the Crimson Tide.
Degenhart, Omoruyi and others will fight for roster spots during the 2025 NBA Summer League, which runs July 10-20 in Las Vegas.