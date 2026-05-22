The Boise State men’s basketball team has two openings on its coaching staff, and one of the roles will be filled by a familiar face.

Former Broncos guard Max Rice, the son of head coach Leon Rice, will join Boise State’s coaching staff, a source told Boise State Broncos On SI on Friday.

Max Rice was playing professional basketball in Australia for the East Perth Eagles of the NBL1 West league. Rice appeared in 10 games this season and averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 assists and three rebounds.

The East Perth Eagles posted a farewell message to Rice on Instagram in a now-deleted post.

“With mixed emotions, we farewell import guard Max Rice this weekend,” the post read. “Max has brought elite shooting from beyond the arc, incredible versatility, and has been an outstanding teammate and club man throughout his time with the Eagles.

“Max now heads home to the U.S. to take on an NCAA Division I college coaching role—an amazing opportunity and one we know he’ll thrive in.”

Rice is expected to take over for Lexus Williams, who accepted a job with Minnesota last month.

A star player for Bishop Kelly High School, Rice was a three-time Class 4A first-team all-state selection and who was voted 4A Southern Idaho Conference player of the year as a junior and senior. He averaged 23.4 points and 7.9 rebounds as a senior while leading Bishop Kelly to a third-place state finish.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Rice played in all 32 games off the bench during the 2019-20 season and put up 2.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 11 minutes per game. He appeared in 61 games over the next two seasons—mostly off the bench—until becoming a full-time starter during his final two years with the Broncos.

Rice had his best season as a fifth-year player in 2022-23, averaging 14 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc. He was a second-team all-Mountain West selection.

As a sixth-year senior, Rice put up 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 35 percent shooting from long range and received all-MWC honorable mention.

Boise State made the NCAA Tournament in Rice’s final three seasons with the team.

The Broncos are also searching for a replacement for Tim Duryea, who announced his retirement last week.

Duryea, Boise State’s offensive coordinator, joined Leon Rice’s staff in 2018 and spent eight seasons with the Broncos.