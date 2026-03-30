Four rotation players who won’t be on Boise State’s roster in the 2026-27 men’s basketball season

Boise State leaned on a mixture of seasoned veterans and youth during a largely disappointing 2025-26 men’s basketball season.

What appeared to be a talented roster on paper never quite came together for the Broncos, who finished 20-12 overall following a first-round exit at the Mountain West Tournament. Boise State declined an NIT bid, ending the program’s run of five consecutive postseason tournament appearances.

Head coach Leon Rice settled on a nine-man primary rotation over the second half of the season. At least four of the nine players will not be with the team next year, and more departures are expected when the transfer portal opens on Tuesday, April 7.

The four known departures combined to start 90 games last year while scoring 42 percent of Boise State’s points.

Here are the four players we know will not be on the squad next season as the Broncos move from the MWC to the Pac-12.

Point guard Dylan Andrews

A prized transfer portal prospect last cycle, Andrews joined the Broncos after spending three seasons with Mick Cronin at UCLA.

Andrews got off to a horrendous start as senior, averaging 10.6 points over his first 17 games while shooting 31 percent from the floor. He averaged 15.1 points on nearly 50 percent shooting over the final 14 games of the regular season.

When Andrews played well, the Broncos usually won. When he didn’t, the offense sputtered.

Despite his up-and-down season, Andrews was Boise State’s only viable option at point guard, leaving a massive hole for Rice to fill. Andrews was the Broncos’ third-leading scorer (12.5 points per game) and top passer (3.2 assists).

Forward Javan Buchanan

Buchanan was a mild disappointment for the Broncos as a senior, putting up 12.6 points, five rebounds and 1.5 assists. The 2025 MWC Sixth Man of the Year was second on the team in scoring and rebounding behind center Drew Fielder.

Buchanan played through a back injury for most of the season that appeared to limit his mobility at times. Despite the injury, he missed just one game.

Buchanan was the Broncos’ top inside-the-paint scorer and will be another difficult piece to replace.

Guard RJ Keene II

A classic glue guy, Keene II started 24 games last season and averaged 2.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

In 88 career games with the Broncos, Keene II netted just 193 points. The Broncos regularly had to play four-on-five offensively with Keene II on the court.

Keene II is the only Boise State player who has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

Center Dominic Parolin

Parolin was Boise State’s primary big off the bench as a senior, averaging 5.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. Sixty-two of his 149 rebounds came on the offensive glass.

Despite his smaller role, Parolin allowed the Broncos to keep Fielder’s minutes down with his solid play at both ends of the court.