Four-star Boise State men’s basketball signee to represent Canada in U19 World Cup
Spencer Ahrens, a class of 2025 Boise State men’s basketball signee, made the training camp roster for Canada’s U19 team that will compete in the upcoming U19 FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup.
Ahrens was one of 17 players who participated in last week’s training camp in Toronto.
The U19 FIBA World Cup will run Saturday through Sunday, July 6 in Switzerland.
The 6-foot-10, 230-pound Ahrens is an Ontario, Canada native who graduated from Bella Vista College Prep in Phoenix, Arizona. He is rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and On3 and is the nation’s No. 120 overall player in the On3 class of 2025 recruiting rankings.
Ahrens signed with the Broncos and head coach Leon Rice over offers from Gonzaga, Illinois, San Francisco, Stanford, Washington and numerous others.
Ahrens starred for UPlay Canada in the Nike EYBL last summer, averaging 13 points and eight rebounds. Ahrens was a force in the paint at both ends of the court while shooting nearly 45 percent from beyond the arc.
The Broncos signed five freshmen for their 2025 signing class: Ahrens, guard Noah Bendinger (Corner Canyon High School, Utah), forward Bhan Buom (Link Academy, Missouri), guard Nash Humpherys (Madison High School, Idaho) and fellow Bella Vista Prep product Aginaldo Neto, a point guard.
The 6-foot-4 Bendinger is a talented scorer who averaged 23.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 steals in his final season for Corner Canyon. Bendinger, an unrated prospect by 247Sports, helped lead Corner Canyon to the Class 6A state semifinals.
The 6-foot-8 Buom is rated the No. 59 power forward recruit nationally for the class of 2025 by 247Sports. He is the No. 12 overall prospect in Missouri.
Humpherys, a 6-foot point guard, carried Madison to a 23-3 overall record and the consolation title at the Class 6A state tournament as a senior. Humpherys, another unrated prospect, will serve a Latter-day Saints mission before joining the Broncos.
Neto, an Angola, Africa native is also an unranked prospect. Neto picked Boise State over an offer from San Diego.
Here is Canada’s full roster for the U19 FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup:
Spencer Ahrens, Oakville, Ontario
Tristan Beckford, Maple, Ontario
Jordan Charles, Scarborough, Ontario
Dante Censori-Hercules, Bolton, Ontario
Matthew Dann, Oakville, Ontario
Justus Haseley, Scarborough, Ontario
Jacob Hammond, Whitby, Ontario
Stefan Ilic, Kitchener, Ontario
Maxime Meyer, Toronto, Ontario
Onyx Nnani, Edmonton, Alberta
Adriel Nyorha, Ottawa, Ontario
Aziz Olajuwon, Sugar Land, Texas
Efeosa Oliogu, Markham, Ontario
Jaion Pitt, Northwood, Ontario
Tyrus Rathan-Mayes, Scarborough, Ontario
Olivier Rioux, Montreal, Quebec
TJ. St. Louis, Brampton, Ontario