How to follow Boise State men’s basketball’s exhibition vs. Bismarck State with no TV broadcast

The Boise State men’s basketball team will attempt to finish off the exhibition portion of its schedule with another victory on Thursday against Bismarck State College.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.

The Mystics, an NAIA program that finished 1-27 overall last season, have never faced a Division I team in men’s basketball.

Boise State kicked off exhibition play with an 82-72 win over Idaho and defeated Washington at Idaho Central Arena on Oct. 17, 109-91. Sophomore point guard Aginaldo Neto paced the Broncos against the Huskies with 29 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

“This has been a nice preseason as far as giving us some time to work on some things,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice told local media earlier this week. “I think every day, we get a little closer to a full roster. … That’s got all us excited, and the players are excited to gradually get back out there.

“I think the identity of the team is starting to come together. We’ve got a ton of work to do, and I think this team is just going to be—as we go forward with all these new guys and new roles—we’re always going to be a work in progress. But the upside, there’s a lot of it.”

The Broncos must replace all five starters off last year’s squad that went 20-12 overall and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

Rice said Boise State will play with more aggression in 2026-27.

“We can extend our defense a little bit more, we can be more aggressive both offensively and defensively,” Rice said. “We have more ability to attack the ball in a full-court situation, but still be really, really good in the half-court. And it’s the same offensively, too. I think that opens up a whole different kind of style for us with the personnel we have.”

The Broncos will open the 2026-27 season next Wednesday against West Coast Baptist.

Boise State projected starting guard Lamar Washington remains ineligible. Washington had a temporary restraining order request denied by a judge in Texas on Thursday.

Washington, a transfer from Georgia Tech, is seeking a fifth year of eligibility.

HOW TO FOLLOW BOISE STATE VS. BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE

Who: Boise State will take on Bismarck State College in its final exhibition game before the 2026-27 season begins

When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Thursday, Oct. 29

Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: None

Radio: KBOI 670 AM

Radio live stream: Follow along live at https://www.kboi.com/player/?playerID=3092