How to follow Boise State men’s basketball’s exhibition vs. Washington with no TV broadcast

The Boise State men’s basketball team will play its second exhibition game of the 2026-27 season on Saturday against Washington.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time at Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise.

Saturday’s exhibition game will not have a TV or live stream broadcast. A radio telecast will air on KBOI 670 AM.

The Broncos kicked off exhibition play last weekend with an 82-72 victory over Idaho. Boise State shot 68 percent from the floor in the second half to pull away against its in-state rival.

“For us being shorthanded, I thought our guys really did a great job,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice told local media earlier this week. “One turnover in the second half, which is amazing. You look at all these box scores of all these scrimmages and exhibition games, there’s not many teams that are going to have a half like that this early. So really pleased with that.”

Boise State did not have its top two transfer portal additions—guards Ty Rodgers and Lamar Washington—for the Idaho game.

Rodgers suffered a knee injury during offseason workouts and remains sidelined. Washington, a fifth-year senior, is fighting in the courtroom to gain another year of eligibility.

Washington is able to practice with the team but is not eligible to play in games.

“It’s really hard because you look at some of the things he’s doing in practice and you’re like ‘Wow, that would make us better,’” Rice said. “In a game like what we just played, he would’ve been terrific. I told Lamar and I told Ty that you look at these NBA preseason games, you don’t play any veterans, and that’s what they are. … Hopefully we get things tightened up for the real counting games.”

Rice does not know if Washington will eventually gain eligibility for the 2026-27 season.

Julian Bowie paced the Broncos against Idaho with 21 points. Dovydas Butka added 18 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Boise State will have another exhibition game against Bismarck State College on Oct. 29 at ExtraMile Arena before hosting West Coast Baptist on Nov. 4 for its first counting game.

HOW TO FOLLOW BOISE STATE VS. WASHINGTON

Who: Boise State will face Washington in a men’s basketball exhibition game

When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Idaho Central Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: None

Radio: KBOI 670 AM

Radio live stream: Follow along live at https://www.kboi.com/player/?playerID=3092