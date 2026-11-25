The Boise State men’s basketball team is hosting the inaugural Snake River Collegiate Basketball Invitational this weekend in Idaho Falls.

Drake, North Dakota State, North Texas and the Broncos will all play three games in three days at Mountain America Center.

Full Snake River Invitational basketball schedule

Here is the full schedule for the Snake River Collegiate Basketball Invitational, which will begin on Friday and conclude on Sunday. All times listed are Mountain Standard Time.

Friday

• Boise State vs. Drake, 3:30 p.m.

• North Dakota State vs. North Texas, 6 p.m.

Saturday

• Boise State vs. North Texas, 1:30 p.m.

• Drake vs. North Dakota State, 4 p.m.

Sunday

• Boise State vs. North Dakota State, 2 p.m.

• North Texas vs. Drake, 4:30 p.m.

Snake River Invitational teams and KenPom rankings

Here are the overall records and KenPom rankings for all four teams entering the tournament.

• Boise State (4-2, No. 80 KenPom)

• Drake (4-2, No. 157 KenPom)

• North Dakota State (3-5, No. 236 KenPom)

• North Texas (3-2, No. 126 KenPom)

Here is a breakdown of Boise State’s three matchups in Idaho Falls.

Boise State vs. Drake basketball preview

The Bulldogs are coming off a 14-20 season under Eric Henderson, who is now in his second year at the helm.

Drake’s top player is senior forward Jon Carroll. The 6-foot-7 Carroll averaged 19.8 points, eight rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals through the team’s first six games.

How to watch Boise State vs. Drake basketball

Tip-off time: 3:30 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, Nov. 27

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Drake live on YouTube

TV channel: No traditional television broadcast

Boise State vs. North Texas basketball preview

North Texas head coach Daniyal Robinson is also in his second season at the helm. The Mean Green finished 19-14 overall last year with a 9-9 record in American Conference play.

Just like Drake, North Texas has a go-to player in junior guard Je’Shawn Stevenson, who enters the Snake River Collegiate Basketball Invitational averaging 20.2 points, four assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

How to watch Boise State vs. North Texas basketball

Tip-off time: 1:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 28

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. North Texas live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: USA Network

Boise State vs. North Dakota State basketball preview

The Bison are off to a rough start but were competitive last week in a 71-64 road loss to Colorado State.

North Dakota State is a balanced team led by guards Rob Diaz III, Max Iversen and Riley Massey.

How to watch Boise State vs. North Dakota State basketball

Tip-off time: 2 p.m. Mountain time | Sunday, Nov. 29

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. North Dakota State live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: The CW