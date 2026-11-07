How to watch Boise State men’s basketball vs. Butler: TV channel, game time, announcers

Coming off three exhibition games and a contest against overmatched National Christian College Athletic Association program West Coast Baptist, the Boise State men’s basketball team will face its first true test of the 2026-27 season this weekend against a Big East opponent.

The Broncos (1-0) will host Butler (2-0) at noon Mountain time on Sunday.

Boise State took apart West Coast Baptist in Wednesday’s opener, 132-53. The Broncos set single-game program records in multiple categories, including points and made field goals (51).

“Great way to kick off the season. Get our legs under us, get a 1-0 start,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said in his postgame press conference. “Now, a great opportunity on Sunday. … You’re going to see two really good basketball teams.”

Boise State and Butler faced off last season with the Broncos pulling away in the second for a 77-68 victory at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams went on to disappoint in conference play and missed the NCAA Tournament.

Butler head coach Thad Matta retired after the season, and the Bulldogs hired former player Ronald Nored as Matta’s replacement. Norred, who played under Brad Stevens from 2008-12, was previously an assistant for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets before coming back to his alma mater.

The Bulldogs are off to a 2-0 start under Nored with a pair of blowout victories. Butler matched a single-game program record with 20 made three-pointers in Wednesday’s 99-65 rout of Fairleigh Dickinson.

“They’ve got a new coach who is doing a great job,” Rice said. “Their team looks sharp. A Big East team coming in here on Sunday—on national TV—we need a great crowd. It’s going to be a fantastic basketball game. From what I see with (Butler), they’re going to go on to win a lot of games. This is a great opportunity.”

The Broncos are favored by 8.5 points in the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

After facing Butler, Boise State will close a three-game stand at ExtraMile Arena with a home game against Oakland on Wednesday.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. BUTLER

Who: Boise State will host Big East opponent Butler in a key non-conference game

When: Noon Mountain time | Sunday, Nov. 8

Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Butler live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: USA Network

Announcers: Nate Gatter (play-by-play) and Ernie Kent (analyst)

Betting line: Boise State -8.5

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

• If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.