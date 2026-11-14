How to watch Boise State vs. No. 25 Nebraska basketball: TV channel, live stream and game time

The Boise State men’s basketball team is off to a historic start.

The Broncos, who are 3-0 for the first time since 2017-18, have topped the 100-points mark in all three games this season. It’s the first time Boise State has ever strung together three consecutive games of 100 or more points.

“Guys are really understanding where they fit and what their roles can be,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said after Wednesday’s 111-79 win over Oakland. “These guys have been great to coach. They trust us, they trust the coaches, so they allow you to coach them. And because of that, we’re going to get better.”

The Broncos (3-0) will face their toughest test to date on Sunday in a neutral-site game against No. 25 Nebraska (3-0). Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Mountain time at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a three-and-a-half-hour drive north of Nebraska’s campus in Lincoln.

The Huskers, who won the program’s first two NCAA Tournament games last season, have limited opponents to 60.7 points per game this season.

“Coach Nate (Loenser) continues to put great game plans together on that end,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said following a recent 67-58 win over Providence. “Our guys went out and really executed well.

“We still need to rebound better, there’s no doubt about that. But I know that was their game plan going in. They were going to try to pound us on the glass, and we were able to take advantage of it when we did get the rebound. I thought our transition really got us going.”

The Broncos are averaging 114.3 points per game while holding opponents to 71.

“It’s the same thing every game: just pressure the ball,” sophomore point guard Aginaldo Neto said in his Oakland postgame press conference. “Whatever it is, just get deflections and you’re going to get the ball. Just pressure the ball and they’re going to give it to you.”

Neto is averaging 20 points, six assists, 3.7 rebounds and two steals for the Broncos.

Nebraska’s top player is senior forward Pryce Sandfort, who averages 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. NEBRASKA

Who: Boise State will go for its fourth straight victory to open the season against Nebraska

When: 11 a.m. Mountain time | Sunday, Nov. 15

Where: Sanford Pentagon | Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Nebraska live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: Big Ten Network