How to watch Boise State vs. Oakland basketball: Live stream, game time and announcers

The Boise State men’s basketball team will wrap up a three-game homestand to open the season on Wednesday against Oakland.

Tip-off between the Broncos (2-0) and Golden Grizzlies (0-4) is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.

In Sunday’s 100-81 victory over Butler, Boise State knocked down 17 three-pointers and had 22 assists on 36 made field goals.

“We had to play a great game to beat them, and we made a lot of shots because we fought to get each other good shots,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said in his postgame press conference. “I thought our tempo was great and I thought our sharing of the ball was great … and we took care of the ball. We only had 10 turnovers in a high, high-possession game.”

Boise State's revamped offense is off to a fast start

The Broncos are playing at a much faster pace this season under new offensive coordinator and associate head coach Will Voigt, who joined the Broncos after spending two seasons at BYU. The Cougars have boasted one of the best offenses in college basketball in recent seasons.

Dating back to the exhibition season, Boise State has topped the 100-point mark in four straight games. The Broncos erupted for a single-game program-record 132 points in their opener against West Coast Baptist.

“It’s personnel-driven, first of all,” Rice said. “You get guys like (Aginaldo Neto) and Damari (Wheeler-Thomas), guys that can go by guys and guys that can create an advantage. Because we had the right personnel for that, that’s the right way for us to play. It’s fun for these guys, and we have a lot of great shooters around them. But we’re still figuring stuff out, we’re a work in progress.”

The Broncos used a nine-man rotation in the victory over Butler. Every lineup Boise State used displayed excellent chemistry.

“Number one, that’s how we recruited,” Rice said. “We recruited high-character dogs, and we’ve shown stretches of that where we really look like that.”

Through two games, seven Broncos are averaging in double figures. The top scorers have been Neto (17.5 points, 6.5 assists, two steals) and Spencer Ahrens (17 points, five rebounds, 1.5 assists).

The Golden Grizzlies have played a brutal schedule to start the season, including blowout losses to No. 18 Alabama and No. 20 Michigan.

How to watch Boise State vs. Oakland: Live stream, game time and announcers

Who: Boise State continues non-conference play with a home game against Oakland

When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Wednesday, Nov. 12

Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Oakland live on YouTube

TV channel: None

Announcers: Bob Behler (play-by-play), Abe Jackson (analyst)