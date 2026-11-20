The Boise State men’s basketball team received a firm reality check last weekend against No. 24 Nebraska.

After opening the season with three consecutive 100-point outbursts, the Broncos (3-1) were dominated at both ends of the court in a 102-75 loss to Nebraska (5-0) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Huskers shot a staggering 67 percent from the floor (38 of 57) while limiting Boise State to 25 of 66 shooting (38 percent). The Broncos had just 19 assists to 15 turnovers while facing KenPom’s No. 6 overall defense in the country.

“Their defense is ahead of most teams in the country,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said after the game. “They were tougher than us, they had more resolve than us.”

The Broncos will look to bounce back on Friday against a dangerous Sam Houston (2-3) team. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.

Sam Houston has dropped back-to-back games entering Friday’s matchup, including an 81-79 loss at Wyoming (4-1) on Tuesday. The Bearkats shot 53 percent (30 of 57) from the floor against Wyoming but missed seven of 18 free throws and while committing 14 turnovers.

Sophomore guard Jacobe Coleman leads a balanced Sam Houston offense at 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Aidan McDowell (13.8 points, three rebounds), Justin Begg (13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists) and Yoda Oke (11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds) all average in double figures.

Aginaldo Neto, another sophomore guard, is having a breakout season for Boise State. Neto is averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

Fellow guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas is also having a strong season at 16.5 points, 5.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and one steal. Wheeler-Thomas is a fifth-year senior who spent his first four college seasons at North Dakota State.

The Broncos will be busy during Thanksgiving week with four games. After hosting Idaho State on Tuesday, Boise State will head east to Idaho Falls for the Snake River Collegiate Basketball Invitational for matchups with Drake, North Texas and North Dakota State.

The inaugural event will run Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Nov. 29 at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. SAM HOUSTON

Who: Boise State will look to get back on track with a home non-conference game against Sam Houston

When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, Nov. 20

Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Sam Houston live on YouTube

TV channel: None