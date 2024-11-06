How to watch Boise State men's basketball vs. Oakland: TV channel, live stream
The Boise State men’s basketball team begins the 2024-25 season at 7 p.m. Mountain time Wednesday night with a matchup against Oakland at ExtraMile Arena.
The Broncos, who have made the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons, were picked to win the Mountain West Conference in the preseason coaches poll for the first time in program history.
Senior forward Tyson Degenhart was voted MWC Preseason Player of the Year while senior forward O’Mar Stanley and senior guard Alvaro Cardenas, a San Jose State transfer, were both named to the Preseason all-MWC Team.
The 6-foot-8 Degenhart led the Broncos in scoring as a junior at 16.7 points per game. He was second on the team in rebounding at 6.2 boards per game.
Degenhart, a graduate of Mt. Spokane High School in Washington, is a two-time first-team all-MWC selection.
Stanley was a second-team all-MWC pick a season ago after averaging 12.7 points and 6.6 rebounds.
Cardenas starred for San Jose State last year, putting up 13.1 points and 5.7 assists. He shot 45.7 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Head coach Leon Rice is entering his 15th season with the Broncos. Rice has an overall record of 290-166 and is 154-92 in MWC play. Boise State has made five NCAA Tournament appearances under Rice.
The Broncos received nine votes in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, tied with Clemson and Saint Louis for 39th nationally.
No Mountain West teams cracked the preseason AP poll. San Diego State received two votes.
Oakland was the Cinderella Story of last year’s NCAA Tournament by knocking off No. 3 seed Kentucky, 80-76, in the opening round. Jack Gohlke made 10 3-pointers in the upset victory.
The Golden Grizzlies went on to lose to No. 11 seed N.C. State in overtime, 79-73, in the second round.
Stars Gohlke (graduation), Trey Townsend (Arizona) and Chris Conway (Washington) have all moved on, but Oakland is still expected to contend for the Horizon League title. The Golden Grizzlies were picked fourth in the preseason poll behind Milwaukee, Purdue Fort Wayne and Northern Kentucky.
Oakland opened the season Monday with a 75-52 win over Defiance College. Senior guard DW Cole paced the Golden Grizzlies with 15 points and three assists while Buru Naivalurua had 13 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. OAKLAND
Who: Boise State takes on Oakland in a battle of 2024 NCAA Tournament teams
When: 7 p.m. MT, Wednesday, Nov. 6
Where: ExtraMile Arena
TV: MWN/KTVB
Betting line: Boise State -15.5