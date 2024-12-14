How to watch Boise State men’s basketball vs. Saint Mary’s: TV channel, live stream
The Boise State men’s basketball team is looking to rebound following a disappointing 74-69 loss to Washington State.
The Broncos (6-3) trailed 44-24 at halftime to Washington State (8-2) before mounting a furious second-half rally inside downtown Boise’s Idaho Central Arena. The comeback ultimately fell short as Boise State suffered its second loss in three games.
“The outcome of this game doesn’t change the way I feel about our guys and our team,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said after the game. “But they have to do a lot better job of being coachable. And being coachable means being able to listen to the message, and then go out and execute it.”
Rice felt the Broncos settled for too many 3-pointers — particularly in the first half — against Washington State. Boise State shot 7 of 27 (26 percent) on 3-pointers and 12 of 20 (60 percent) from the foul line.
“We are a work in progress trying to find the right pieces,” Rice said. “And the right pieces have to be consistent. Everything is on the table now. It’s all about how tough we are, and we were not a tough team in that first half.”
Rice knows Boise State must play better in all phases to defeat West Coast Conference power Saint Mary’s (9-1), which is coming off a 72-63 road win over Utah. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time at the sparkling Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.
The Gaels have made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances under longtime head coach Randy Bennett. Saint Mary’s earned a No. 5 seed in last year’s tournament but was upset in the first round by Grand Canyon in Spokane.
NBA Draft prospect Paulius Murauskas is nearly averaging a double-double for the Gaels at 14.7 points and 9.5 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 Murauskas is the reigning WCC Player of the Week after scoring a career-high 29 points against Utah.
Fellow Lithuanian Augustas Marciulionis, a 6-foot-4 guard, is putting up 14.5 points, six assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
Senior forward Tyson Degenhart leads the Broncos at 17.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
Boise State will wrap up non-conference play on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. Mountain time game against Texas Southern at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos will host Air Force on Dec. 21 for their Mountain West Conference opener.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. SAINT MARY’S
Who: Boise State takes on Saint Mary’s in a non-conference game
When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Dec. 14
Where: Mountain America Center | Idaho Falls, Idaho
Live stream: BroncoSports.com/watch
Betting line: Saint Mary's -3